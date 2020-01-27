Journal Times editorial: CAR25 money could be better spent elsewhere

We were disappointed, for a number of reasons, that the Racine City Council voted on Jan. 21 in favor of funding the revival of the BelleTV/CAR25 public access TV channel.

The City Council approved up to $115,691.29 to get the channel back up and running.

Surely there are other city departments which could make better use of $115,691.29. Public Works, for example. Or Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. We’re confident that putting that much money into city roads, or waste management, or community centers would serve more people than a public-access channel.

We’re confident of that, but we can’t be certain: We also question the expenditure because we have no idea how many people actually watch BelleTV/CAR25. We’d be quite interested in seeing the results of a viewership study, to see if city taxpayers are getting enough bang for their bucks.

