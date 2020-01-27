Journal Times editorial: CAR25 money could be better spent elsewhere

We were disappointed, for a number of reasons, that the Racine City Council voted on Jan. 21 in favor of funding the revival of the BelleTV/CAR25 public access TV channel.
The City Council approved up to $115,691.29 to get the channel back up and running.
Surely there are other city departments which could make better use of $115,691.29. Public Works, for example. Or Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. We’re confident that putting that much money into city roads, or waste management, or community centers would serve more people than a public-access channel.
We’re confident of that, but we can’t be certain: We also question the expenditure because we have no idea how many people actually watch BelleTV/CAR25. We’d be quite interested in seeing the results of a viewership study, to see if city taxpayers are getting enough bang for their bucks.
Then there’s the matter of whether a municipal public-access channel is even necessary in 2020. We presume any Racine teenagers looking to put on their version of “Wayne’s World” — the fictional public-access program in a recurring 1990s “Saturday Night Live” skit, and then in two motion pictures — could capture the same number of viewers with a smartphone, a Wi-Fi password and a Twitter account. The big difference there, of course, is that city taxpayers don’t foot the bill for the hypothetical teens’ smartphone.
It doesn’t even have to be Twitter. It could be a Facebook account: Mount Pleasant uses Facebook Live to stream its Village Board meetings. That’s a route Racine could have gone to address the concerns, expressed by aldermen and members of the public at committee meetings, about having access to City Council meetings without having to make the trip to City Hall.
City of Racine residents, we ask you this:
Have you watched CAR25 before?
Are you going to watch it now?
You might as well. Your tax dollars are paying for it.