Journal Times editorial: Capitol rioters must be prosecuted to law's fullest extent

The election was free and fair. This was affirmed by election officials in all 50 states, by Republicans and Democrats alike, by judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats. Biden and Harris defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by 306 Electoral College votes to 232, a decisive majority.

They chanted “Hang Pence!” The vice president refused to violate the Constitution; he refused to do anything other than abide by the 12th Amendment, which states that “the President of the Senate” — that is, the vice president of the United States — “shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.” Apparently, in the eyes of this violent mob, his unwillingness to violate the oath he swore on the steps of that same Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 made him a target for mob justice.