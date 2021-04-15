Journal Times editorial: 'Cancel culture' and consequences of free speech

The term “cancel culture” has emerged in the American political conversation.
The term seems to be brought out most often when a person or group is criticized, or otherwise faces consequences, for their words or actions. Those who agree with the criticized, the ones facing consequences, then take to social media to declare that “cancel culture” is out of control.
Unfortunately, even though it is out of control, this is nothing new. It happens to those on the left and on the right.
U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy’s dogged effort to root communists out of the federal government, amid the Cold War fears of the early 1950s, was reckless in its tarring of the reputations of people who weren’t actually communists and didn’t have pro-Soviet sympathies but were, in fact, loyal Americans. William Bennett, President Ronald Reagan’s secretary of education, wrote in his book “America: The Last Best Hope” that McCarthy’s “approach to this real problem was to cause untold grief to the country he claimed to love.” McCarthy’s recklessness led the Senate, on Dec. 2, 1954, to condemn him by a vote of 67 to 22. He kept his Senate seat, but his political power evaporated.
The sports journalist and broadcaster Howard Cosell, with his blunt and sharply critical style, had made enemies by the mid-1980s. He had been an ardent admirer of baseball trailblazer Jackie Robinson and defended Muhammad Ali’s stance as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War, but during a “Monday Night Football” game on Sept. 5, 1983, he referred to Alvin Garrett, a 5-foot-7 black player, as a “little monkey.” The Rev. Joseph Lowery, then the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, denounced Cosell’s comment as racist and called on him to apologize. The controversy led to Cosell’s departure from “Monday Night Football” after that football season.
Yes, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution establishes that you have the right to free speech.
It says nothing about your being free from consequences for your speech.
You can be fired from your job if your employer finds that the words you have said or written are sufficiently objectionable. It’s no different for people or businesses in the public eye: Their words can cost them, either financially or in stature.
If you don’t like the words or actions of an entertainer, or an athlete, or a business, you are free to vote with your dollars, to stop paying for that entertainer’s work, to stop buying tickets to watch that athlete play, to no longer patronize that business.
You’re also free to urge others to join you in boycotting that artist, athlete or business.
But keep in mind that the same approach may be directed toward artists, athletes or businesses who share your point of view on a particular issue. People who don’t like your point of view are just as free to vote with their dollars.
You can boycott those with whom you disagree. But it would be nakedly hypocritical for you to then object to any kind of boycott against the people on “your side.”