Journal Times editorial: 'Cancel culture' and consequences of free speech

The term “cancel culture” has emerged in the American political conversation.

The term seems to be brought out most often when a person or group is criticized, or otherwise faces consequences, for their words or actions. Those who agree with the criticized, the ones facing consequences, then take to social media to declare that “cancel culture” is out of control.

Unfortunately, even though it is out of control, this is nothing new. It happens to those on the left and on the right.

U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy’s dogged effort to root communists out of the federal government, amid the Cold War fears of the early 1950s, was reckless in its tarring of the reputations of people who weren’t actually communists and didn’t have pro-Soviet sympathies but were, in fact, loyal Americans. William Bennett, President Ronald Reagan’s secretary of education, wrote in his book “America: The Last Best Hope” that McCarthy’s “approach to this real problem was to cause untold grief to the country he claimed to love.” McCarthy’s recklessness led the Senate, on Dec. 2, 1954, to condemn him by a vote of 67 to 22. He kept his Senate seat, but his political power evaporated.