Journal Times editorial: Can we afford another $3.5 trillion spending plan? No

In trying to drum up support for the $3.5 trillion spending plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: “When we took the majority in the Senate earlier this year, the American people entrusted us with a great responsibility: to make their lives better … I am happy to report that we are making great progress towards that goal.”
But is this bill truly making the lives of American people better?
That national debt is already $28 trillion and growing every day.
The federal government already reached the borrowing limit and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the limit must be increased by Oct. 1 to avoid default.
While the country has yet to default, it is a real concern and would affect the economy as a whole, affecting borrowing and interest rates.
According an analysis from CNBC: “In the worst-case scenario, the federal government would default, at least temporarily, on some of its obligations, including those Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits and salaries for federal workers.
In addition, potential downgrades of U.S. credit ratings would hammer Treasuries. Demand for U.S. Treasury bonds could sink if they are no longer considered a reliable, safe-haven investment and bondholders would demand dramatically higher interest rates to compensate for the increased risk. That, in turn, would send other borrowing costs higher, including credit cards, car loans and mortgage rates, which generally are pegged to yields on U.S. Treasury notes.”
Yet this massive spending bill doesn’t even address the debt ceiling. That remains unresolved for a future fight.
This spending plan comes after three rounds of stimulus between 2020 and 2021—$2 trillion in the first round in March 2020, $900 billion in the second round in December 2020 and $1.9 trillion in the third round in March 2021.
On top of that, the Senate just passed a trillion dollar infrastructure plan. Granted there was compromise there and the price tag was about cut in half from what was originally proposed. But that trillion cannot be ignored.
The most recent $3.5 trillion really is a Democratic wish list.
According to an analysis by National Public Radio, the spending plan includes:
- $726 billion for the Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Committee with plans for universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, child care for working families, tuition-free community college, funding for historically black colleges and universities and an expansion of the Pell Grant for higher education.
- $107 billion for the Judiciary Committee, including instructions to address “lawful permanent status for qualified immigrants.”
- $332 billion for the Banking Committee, including instructions to invest in public housing, the Housing Trust Fund, housing affordability and equity and community land trusts.
- $198 billion for the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, including instructions largely related to clean energy development.