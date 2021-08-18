Journal Times editorial: Can we afford another $3.5 trillion spending plan? No

In trying to drum up support for the $3.5 trillion spending plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: “When we took the majority in the Senate earlier this year, the American people entrusted us with a great responsibility: to make their lives better … I am happy to report that we are making great progress towards that goal.”

But is this bill truly making the lives of American people better?

That national debt is already $28 trillion and growing every day.

The federal government already reached the borrowing limit and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the limit must be increased by Oct. 1 to avoid default.

While the country has yet to default, it is a real concern and would affect the economy as a whole, affecting borrowing and interest rates.

According an analysis from CNBC: “In the worst-case scenario, the federal government would default, at least temporarily, on some of its obligations, including those Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits and salaries for federal workers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}