A petition has circulated online, asking the Racine Unified and Kenosha Unified school districts to announce school closings by 9 p.m. the night before.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,000 people had signed it. It’s been widely shared on social media.
This week it has been nice that Racine Unified and other schools were able to let families know about closures with plenty of notice.
Safety should always be first. Racine Unified and other schools were right to call off school for today.
The decision was made due to a forecast of near-record-breaking low temperatures, with an expected wind chill of negative 50 degrees.
But notification by 9 p.m. the night before isn’t always feasible. It is not uncommon to have a weather forecast calling for anywhere from 3 inches to 8 inches of snow.
Three inches of snow is manageable. Eight inches of snow is a lot different.
If Racine Unified calls off school at 9 p.m. and then only 3 inches of snow fall, families are not going to be happy.
In addition, some of the arguments that petition supporters made were not entirely accurate. They said kids and parents wait for long periods of time for buses, not knowing if it’s coming. They also said that some children walk to school not knowing if it’s open.
Some schools do start as early as 7:05 a.m. But Racine Unified has made it a practice to announce school closures and openings by 5 a.m., preventing students from standing outside waiting for a bus that is not coming.
Also, it never hurts to line up backup child care, although as all working parents know, that is easier said than done.
When school is called off for snow days or cold days, those days need to be made up. (Sorry, kids). They are often made up at the end of the school year. In that case, those days are almost throwaway days because the students just want to be on summer vacation.
It may not hurt for Racine Unified to revisit its policy about school closure announcements. Maybe they could look into making announcements more fun like Evergreen Academy’s most recent announcement that was sung to the popular PinkFong song “Baby Shark Dance:” “It’s too cold, doo doo doo doo doo doo.”
In all seriousness, when it comes to calling off school, you’ll never be able to make everyone happy. School officials need to make the best decisions possible with the information they have available.
Ideally, that will be by 9 p.m. the night before. But we understand that is not always possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.