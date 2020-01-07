Journal Times editorial: Caledonia needs a big retailer to replace Kmart

Over the last few years, the writing has been on the wall that Kmart was going to close in Caledonia.

Each year the list would come out. The Kmart in Burlington at the Fox River Plaza, 1120 Milwaukee Ave., closed in 2011 and the Kmart at 2211 S. Green Bay Road in the High Ridge Centre closed in early 2017.

Following those closures, there was further speculation the Caledonia store was nearing its end when the location was put up for sale as a “redevelopment opportunity.”

Then this August, the Kmart in Caledonia was put on the list of closures. Just before Christmas, the Kmart on Douglas Avenue officially closed its doors, leaving not only a huge gap in the Douglas Avenue shopping center, but in Caledonia as a whole.

Now if anyone from northern Racine or Caledonia wants to do any shopping besides grocery shopping, they need to leave the county and go up to Oak Creek or drive about 20 minutes to Mount Pleasant’s stores because for the most part those are the closest stores to go buy a shirt or socks, shampoo or a new mixing bowl.

As is often the case, you don’t appreciate what you have until you lose it.

Caledonia has officially lost its one big shopping store. Now it’s time to try to entice another to come to town.

