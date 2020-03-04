Journal Times editorial: Buying a new home? Someone's listening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s a debate that’s been playing out around the country as costs for home surveillance systems have come down and they have proliferated — everything from Wi-Fi cameras and mics to nanny cams and doorbell recording devices. An estimate by one consumer technology research firm in 2018 estimated that about 9.4 million U.S. homes, 7.4 percent of the total, are equipped with home monitoring systems and that by 2022 as many as 50 million homes are projected to have at least one Wi-Fi camera which would be more than a third of the homes in the country.

Home protection is one of the reasons for the jump in security cams, but they’re also used to remotely check on children who come home from school, to monitor caregivers attending family members or even to keep an eye on pets.

Of course, they could also provide a home seller with valuable information on the reactions of prospective buyers and their conversations — information which could lead a seller to keep that asking price right where it is if a buyer says how “perfect” the home would be for their needs or candid critiques of shortcomings that could readily be fixed to make the house more attractive to the next buyer coming through the door.