Journal Times editorial: 'Buy American' bill could end up costing taxpayers

Trade pacts and tariffs have dominated much of the news for the past four years what with the Trump administration revamping trade agreements with Canada and Mexico and entering into a trade war with punitive tariffs for China.

The United States has long had “Buy American” laws for government purchases and President Donald Trump has issued three executive orders to tighten those laws and change the ratio of the components of purchased products — particularly for iron and steel.

Given that recent history, it was probably not surprising that the Wisconsin Legislature would get in on the action — and sure enough, state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, this month introduced a pair of bills, LRB-3753 and LRB-3779 to boost the Buy American effort.

The first would require the State of Wisconsin to purchase goods that are, to the greatest extent possible, made in the United States. That appears to be an echo of federal law and, while we don’t know what agency here would enforce that, it appears to be in line with the wave of protectionist philosophy.

The second bill is a bit more curious and gives us pause.

