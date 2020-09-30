Journal Times editorial: Busing prep athletes outside city doesn't protect anyone

It just doesn’t make sense.

Who is this rule trying to protect?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Is it trying to protect City of Racine residents from catching COVID? That isn’t going to work because the kids are still playing the sport, just not in the city.

Is it trying to protect the students? Again, that argument is void because the kids are still playing.

The city is basically saying it’s safer to have kids get into cars or buses and be transported outside of city limits, rather than kick or throw a ball in city limits.

That cannot be right. If they are in a bus or enclosed car they are in even closer quarters than if they were in a large gym.

Or if they are in each other’s vehicles that means a teen driver is transporting teammates.

All because they cannot, under any circumstance, play those dangerous sports in city limits.

On a positive note, at least the city is allowing the schools to still participate in the sports. But the restrictions are ridiculous.

No one is “safer” because these kids are not playing in their own gym or on their own football field.