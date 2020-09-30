Journal Times editorial: Busing prep athletes outside city doesn't protect anyone

A lot of wacky rules have emerged in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19. One of the strangest involves local schools and sports.
Students at St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high schools are able to play soccer, football and volleyball. But they cannot play or practice in the city.
Those two schools, unlike their Racine Unified counterparts, are allowing those sports to be played. But under the City of Racine’s Safer at Home ordinance, those “high-risk” sports cannot be played within city limits.
So to practice, Lutheran and St. Catherine’s athletes need to be transported to fields or facilities outside city limits. Likewise, there are no home games, just away games.
“If the sport/activity is not permissible under the ordinance, it doesn’t matter whose facility is used, it’s not permitted,” Racine Communications Director Shannon Powell said in early September, explaining the decision.
The list of “high-risk” activities includes football, basketball, soccer, softball, baseball, volleyball and roller derby.
“Low risk” activities such as walking, biking, tennis, pickle ball and skateboarding are allowed in the city.
So the kids could walk, bike or skateboard on their way out of city limits to get to their practice. As long as they don’t kick a soccer ball or throw a baseball or football while they walk, they should be OK.
It just doesn’t make sense.
Who is this rule trying to protect?
Is it trying to protect City of Racine residents from catching COVID? That isn’t going to work because the kids are still playing the sport, just not in the city.
Is it trying to protect the students? Again, that argument is void because the kids are still playing.
The city is basically saying it’s safer to have kids get into cars or buses and be transported outside of city limits, rather than kick or throw a ball in city limits.
That cannot be right. If they are in a bus or enclosed car they are in even closer quarters than if they were in a large gym.
Or if they are in each other’s vehicles that means a teen driver is transporting teammates.
All because they cannot, under any circumstance, play those dangerous sports in city limits.
On a positive note, at least the city is allowing the schools to still participate in the sports. But the restrictions are ridiculous.
No one is “safer” because these kids are not playing in their own gym or on their own football field.
While these kids are on buses or in cars being transported outside of city limits, their schools are racking up additional costs.
Meanwhile, the newly renovated Horlick Field and newly constructed Pritchard Park field sit vacant.
While some precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, forcing athletes to be bused outside city limits doesn’t make sense.
If anything it puts people more at risk. The city needs to change it.
