Journal Times editorial: Burlington Pool Board listened to the people

It was not an easy decision because the beer patio had been expected to bring in $10,000 to $20,000 a year in revenue to support renovations, improvements and future repairs.

The new $5.3 million Aquatic Center opened in June 2018 after receiving community support in a referendum. For more than 50 years the Burlington pool has been run by a nine-member all volunteer board made up of representatives from the Burlington Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary service clubs, a Burlington City Council representative, a Wagner Foundation member and several at-large members — at no cost to taxpayers for operations.

Eisenhart said the decision to forego the beer patio revenue was “very disappointing,” but the vote was unanimous.

“It was a small number, but it was another way to expand our revenue stream ... to sustain us as we move forward,” he said.

“People have to understand that there are no tax dollars involved with operating that pool successfully. Down the road, whether it’s 5 years, 10 years or 20 years out, things will need to be replaced and we will need to have those dollars.”

We’re sympathetic to that argument, and we hope the Pool Board is successful in finding an alternative revenue source. They’ve done a remarkable job running an attractive city asset for more than a half-century and they should be commended for that — and also for listening to their neighbors.

