Journal Times editorial: Bringing back students in-person was the right move

This past week marked the first time since last March that most Racine Unified students were able to physically return to their schools if their families choose to.

That is essentially an entire year physically out of the classroom — something that is hard on children, parents and teachers alike.

Racine Unified made the right call reopening schools and giving families the choice to return. Many families opted to continue having their children learn from home virtually, while others returned to the classroom.

The important thing was that families were given a choice and reactions were positive.

“My daughter probably hasn’t smiled like that in a long time,” said Joyce Gandy, whose daughter is a second-grader at Red Apple Elementary.

Similarly, Nicole Jacobson said of her son, “His attitude already changed after one day.”

Granted school is not the same as it was a year ago. Students and teachers have to wear masks and social distancing makes certain activities much harder to do.