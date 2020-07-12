Journal Times editorial: Both sides need to keep the Postal Service going

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just before they left on their two-week recess, House Democrats passed a $1.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill that likely won’t win congressional approval.

But a key part of the Moving Forward Act should certainly gain favor in some form from legislators on both sides of the aisle.

That part — amounting to $25 billion — would go to the beleaguered U.S. Postal Service to modernize postal infrastructure and operations. It earmarks $6 billion for new delivery vehicle fleet that would be at least 75% “electric or zero emission vehicles.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said the funding would help the Postal Service meet its mission ‘rain, shine, night, day, COVID or not.”

“The Postal Service is doing it in 35-year-old delivery vehicles,” he said. “They’re decrepit and incredibly expensive to maintain. This would help them buy a new fleet and help them get through this crisis.”

The Postal Service has needed help for years, and without long-term reform it predicts it could run out of money before the end of 2021.

It deserves a boost from Congress as decisions are made for further coronavirus stimulus.