Journal Times editorial: Boston flag fight unfurls at Supreme Court

Boston, the venerable Cradle of Liberty, got a rocky reception from the U.S. Supreme Court last week in a fight over flying a flag.

The high court justices gave the City of Boston a skeptical reception as it defended its decision to refuse to let a private group — Camp Constitution, a conservative Christian organization — fly its blue and white flag with a red Latin cross from a flagpole outside City Hall.

Can’t do that, the city fathers argued, it would violate the principle of separation of church and state — the establishment clause in the Constitution.

Not, so, said Camp Constitution lawyers argued, the city is violating our right of free speech, guaranteed under the First Amendment.

For the past 12 years, the city has allowed ceremonial flags to be flown outside city hall, usually for an hour or two, to let various organizations celebrate events. The city flagpole has flown political flags, national flags, flags of private civic organizations — flags marking St. Patrick’s Day, Juneteenth Day, Boston Pride, the Bunker Hill Association, the Chinese Progressive Association.

Until Camp Constitution came along and its religious flag didn’t make it up the flagpole.

At issue was whether the flags were “government speech” endorsed by the city as Boston maintained, or “private speech” by the organization itself.

And that’s where Boston got flagged (pardon the pun) by Supreme Court justices.

The fact was that the city had approved 284 ceremonial flags over the past dozen years, usually on a first-come first-served basis. In all that time, it had not turned down one request. Plus, the city’s website and application refer to the flagpole as a “public forum.” In most cases, according to news reports, Boston did not even ask to see the flags before approving their display.

That’s hardly a serious vetting of symbols that the city said it was endorsing.

The lawyer for the city of Boston told the high court there were limits to what the city must be made to allow. “Private parties are free to wave their flags on City Hall Plaza or even raise a temporary flagpole there, but they cannot commandeer the city’s flagpole to send a message the city does not endorse,” he told the court.

Some of the justices worried about that as well, asking whether a broad ruling in the case would require the city to fly a flag bearing a swastika.

According to a New York Times account of the debate: “The solution, some justices suggested, was for the city to exercise more control over the process, so that it would be plain that it was endorsing the messages the flags conveyed.

“Justice Amy Coney Barrett sketched out what such an approach might include. The City of Boston sits down, asks what’s going to be expressed and says, ‘Yes, this is an idea that Boston can get behind,’ ” she said. ‘And a government official participates in the flag raising, participates in the ceremony, communicating that, ‘Yes, Boston is happy to celebrate and communicate pride in Juneteenth, but, no, Boston is not going to participate in a flag raising for the Proud Boys.’ ”

The Supreme Court has not yet ruled, but the handwriting is clearly on the wall: Boston must either take charge of vetting its ceremonial flag program; open it to any and all messages by private groups, however distasteful or objectionable their views, which is highly unlikely; or dump the flag program altogether.

It will be interesting to see how the high court parses its ruling, and whether Boston salutes it.

