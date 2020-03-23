Journal Times editorial: Body camera funds shouldn’t go by the wayside

In Racine County, there have been two highly scrutinized officer-involved shootings — Donte Shannon on Jan. 17, 2018 and Tyrese West on June 15, 2019. The District Attorney's Office cleared the officers involved in each incident of wrongdoing.

In Shannon’s death, the Racine officers did not have body cameras at the time of the 2018 shooting. In West’s death, the officer had a body camera but he didn’t turn it on. New technology would have prevented that because many cameras automatically activate if squad lights are turned on or if the squad car is going at least 75 mph.

While there were thorough investigations done for both shootings, there are still many things we can never really know. Body camera footage would have been one of the only ways to truly know what officers saw.

Since that time, the coronavirus has hit our entire nation.

Municipal budgets will be tight after the pandemic passes. But the body camera grant idea shouldn’t go by the wayside.

It continues to be vital for law enforcement to have body cameras. It helps in court because video cannot lie, and the presence and use of body cameras builds trust with the public.

It’s for the safety of everyone in the community.

