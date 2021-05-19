Journal Times editorial: Bob Baffert, drugged horses and 'cancel culture'

Famous last words.

Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone. Trainers are required to stop administering betamethasone 14 days before a race, MSN.com reported Tuesday. In the Fox News interview, Baffert claimed he never uses betamethasone.

Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, took quick action after Medina Spirit’s failed test.

“Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” a May 9 statement from racetrack officials said. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offense, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.”

You’d think being banned from the citadel of American horse racing would have prompted Baffert to at least shut his mouth. But there he was on Fox News the next day.

“I know with Churchill Downs came out with that statement, that was pretty harsh,” Baffert said. “And I think they had to just – with all the noise going on, we live in a different world now. This America is different and it was like a cancel culture kind of thing so they are reviewing it.”