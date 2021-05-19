Journal Times editorial: Bob Baffert, drugged horses and 'cancel culture'

Amid all the chatter about “cancel culture,” we have found a winner of a dubious award: Most Hollow and Pathetic Attempt to Blame Someone Else for Your Actions.
If there’s such a thing as a celebrity horse trainer, Bob Baffert is it. Horses he’s trained have won 17 Triple Crown races, including seven Kentucky Derbies.
Lately, though, he’s been making news for his horses failing tests for performance-enhancing drugs. After Medina Spirit won the 2021 Kentucky Derby earlier this month, it became the fifth horse in the past 13 months trained by Baffert to test positive for a banned substance.
Baffert, amazingly, tried to say “cancel culture” was to blame. Not all the PEDs turning up in his horses’ systems.
“It did not happen, that’s the really seriously troubling part of it,” Baffert said to Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on the Fox News Channel on May 10.“I’m hiring investigators, but sometimes you never find out.”
Hemmer reminded Baffert of the other five horses he trained that similarly failed drug tests in the lost 13 months, Mediaite.com reported.
“They were all resolved. They were all contamination,” Baffert said. “We have to fight this. For some reason that’s a problem right there. And people in the public don’t understand. People in my world they understand this is all BS … Bob Baffert is not stupid.”
Famous last words.
Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone. Trainers are required to stop administering betamethasone 14 days before a race, MSN.com reported Tuesday. In the Fox News interview, Baffert claimed he never uses betamethasone.
Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, took quick action after Medina Spirit’s failed test.
“Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” a May 9 statement from racetrack officials said. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offense, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.”
You’d think being banned from the citadel of American horse racing would have prompted Baffert to at least shut his mouth. But there he was on Fox News the next day.
“I know with Churchill Downs came out with that statement, that was pretty harsh,” Baffert said. “And I think they had to just – with all the noise going on, we live in a different world now. This America is different and it was like a cancel culture kind of thing so they are reviewing it.”
Perhaps Baffert realized how ridiculous, how unbelievable he sounded in the Fox News interview. Or he had an attack of conscience. Because about 24 hours later, he released a statement in which – surprise, surprise! – he admitted to treating Medina Spirit with an ointment that contained betamethasone. In flagrant disregard of the 14-day rule, Baffert said that Medina Spirit was given the ointment up until the day before the Derby.
If a second test confirms the presence of betamethasone, Baffert and Medina Spirit will be disqualified and stripped of their Derby win.
On Saturday in Baltimore, at the Preakness – the second jewel of the Triple Crown – Baffert was not present but issued a statement of apology, saying that he “could have better handled the news,” Yahoo.com reported.
“Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win was so personally meaningful to me, and I had such a wonderful experience on May 1 at Churchill Downs that when I got the news of the test results, it truly was the biggest gut punch I had ever received and I was devastated,” Baffert said in the statement.
“That, coupled with the fact that I always try to be accommodating and transparent with the media, led to an emotional press conference on May 9 in which I said some things that have been perceived as hurtful to some in the industry. For that, I am truly sorry.”
Bob Baffert has given us all a memorable example of why attorneys urge their clients to say nothing. Nothing at all.
Also, if you insist on talking, and you know you’re guilty of that which you’re being accused? Don’t try to blame “cancel culture.”