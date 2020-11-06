Journal Times editorial: Big Ten shouldn't punish teams that don't have a COVID outbreak

As the member schools of the Big Ten Conference got underway with their initially canceled, late-starting football season, a COVID-19 outbreak leading to the postponement or cancellation of a game was certainly a possibility. There was a probability, a strong one, of a game being called off.

What the conference did last week to the University of Nebraska football team was much more surprising. And unfair.

Once the outbreak amid players and staff of the Wisconsin Badgers reached a breaking point, the Halloween game against Nebraska was called off. The Cornhuskers, suddenly having a Saturday with no game, attempted to arrange a matchup with one of the other schools with an open date, including the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, which has had its football season postponed until the spring.

“The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference,” Nebraska officials told the Associated Press.

The Big Ten said no.

Among the 14 schools of the Big Ten, only one was medically eligible to play on Saturday and did not. The Cornhuskers were left to watch games on TV rather than play one.