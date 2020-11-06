Journal Times editorial: Big Ten shouldn't punish teams that don't have a COVID outbreak

As the member schools of the Big Ten Conference got underway with their initially canceled, late-starting football season, a COVID-19 outbreak leading to the postponement or cancellation of a game was certainly a possibility. There was a probability, a strong one, of a game being called off.
What the conference did last week to the University of Nebraska football team was much more surprising. And unfair.
Once the outbreak amid players and staff of the Wisconsin Badgers reached a breaking point, the Halloween game against Nebraska was called off. The Cornhuskers, suddenly having a Saturday with no game, attempted to arrange a matchup with one of the other schools with an open date, including the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, which has had its football season postponed until the spring.
“The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference,” Nebraska officials told the Associated Press.
The Big Ten said no.
Among the 14 schools of the Big Ten, only one was medically eligible to play on Saturday and did not. The Cornhuskers were left to watch games on TV rather than play one.
Steven M. Sipple, a columnist for the Lincoln Journal-Star, one of our sister newspapers in Lee Enterprises, made his case for the hometown team: “First and foremost, you have to think about the Nebraska student-athletes in this situation. Yes, the players who adore their sport. For almost all of them, cancellation of Saturday’s game amounts to crushing news. These are performers. They want to take their talents to a big stage and help a team fulfill a mission. They play an incredibly demanding sport. Much of the preparation is grueling work, both physically and mentally.
“The payoff is largely in the accomplishment, be it individual or team-oriented or both. If there’s no game, there’s no chance for satisfaction. No chance to be rewarded.”
Is college football more important than preventing the further spread of COVID-19? No, of course not.
But once the decision was made by the Big Ten to reverse course and have a college football season — a tacit acknowledgment of the importance of football to the university, and to the players — then respect should be given to those student-athletes, those putting in many hours outside of lectures and study halls to represent their schools on a national stage.
It wasn’t Nebraska’s fault that the UW football team had a COVID outbreak. Not letting them play a game last Saturday is punishing the players in Lincoln for something happening in Madison.
Should another Big Ten team have to bow out due to a COVID outbreak and its scheduled opponent is healthy, the conference should, as we said in Sunday’s editorial on high school sports, let them play.
