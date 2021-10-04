Journal Times editorial: Biden must step up and pick new FDA chief

The problem with mixing politics and pandemics is that it doesn’t usually produce good outcomes.
We saw it with President Donald Trump’s administration and we’re seeing it again with President Joe Biden’s.
The New York Times laid out the progression in an editorial two weeks ago.
A year ago, before any vaccines had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, then President Donald Trump pledged that vaccines would be available by Election Day. The FDA bristled over what it saw as presidential interference in its duties and tightened its review criteria.
That created a political standoff with Trump who alleged the FDA was delaying vaccine approvals for political purposes to influence the election and threatened to override them. Then FDA director Stephen Hahn, who was appointed by Trump, stood his ground, the vaccine vetting by the agency proceeded at its pace and three vaccines ultimately were approved by the FDA within months.
Now, we’re seeing it with President Biden who – heeding the public clamor for booster shots by Americans who had already been vaccinated but feared their efficacy might be waning—pushed a plan to do just that – before the FDA had finished its evaluation of the three vaccines.
That, too, created a political blowback. The World Health Organization challenged Biden and said the priority should be given to poorer countries who were still waiting their first vaccine shots. Biden’s plan triggered an internal fight in the FDA when acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock endorsed it and two of the agency’s top vaccine regulators resigned in protest.
Biden and his advisory team, which included Dr. Woodcock, softened the plan and the FDA determined the Pfizer booster would go only to people over 65, people with compromised immune systems and others at higher risk.
But the advisory board for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagreed with the FDA assessment and said booster shots were not yet indicated for people who face a higher risk of exposure, but a low likelihood of severe illness. Remarkably, the CDC’s head, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, overruled her advisory group and sided with the FDA.
Clearly, there is no steady hand at the tiller when it comes to fighting COVID-19.
That comes in part because President Biden has dragged his feet on appointing a permanent leader to head the FDA for months on end. That has created morale problems within the agency and left it without clear direction even as it is swamped with controversies over drug approvals and COVID vaccines.
And this is the agency which should be in the forefront in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.
You can’t do that without a permanent leader with a strong vision and a stronger voice.
Biden appointed a host of other top health officials last December, but has thus far done nothing with the FDA top spot.
The post could go to acting commissioner Dr. Woodcock, who has been with the FDA for three decades, but, according to news reports, she could face trouble getting confirmed by the Senate where some Democrats have questioned her closeness to the drug industry and the agency’s role in the opioid crisis.
To that, we would add her lack of effort in challenging Biden’s initial booster shot plan which caused two high level regulators to quit the FDA and the muddled handling of the FDA’s approval of Aduhelm, an Alzheimer’s drug that has gone to market even though there is little evidence it works.
President Biden needs to clear the slate and find a respected leader for the FDA, someone who relies on the science to make regulatory decisions and won’t bend to the political whims of his office.