Journal Times editorial: Biden must step up and pick new FDA chief

The problem with mixing politics and pandemics is that it doesn’t usually produce good outcomes.

We saw it with President Donald Trump’s administration and we’re seeing it again with President Joe Biden’s.

The New York Times laid out the progression in an editorial two weeks ago.

A year ago, before any vaccines had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, then President Donald Trump pledged that vaccines would be available by Election Day. The FDA bristled over what it saw as presidential interference in its duties and tightened its review criteria.

That created a political standoff with Trump who alleged the FDA was delaying vaccine approvals for political purposes to influence the election and threatened to override them. Then FDA director Stephen Hahn, who was appointed by Trump, stood his ground, the vaccine vetting by the agency proceeded at its pace and three vaccines ultimately were approved by the FDA within months.

Now, we’re seeing it with President Biden who – heeding the public clamor for booster shots by Americans who had already been vaccinated but feared their efficacy might be waning—pushed a plan to do just that – before the FDA had finished its evaluation of the three vaccines.