Journal Times editorial: Biden administration's IRS proposal is intrusive

Earlier this month, Community State Bank sent out a warning to customers about a new proposal from the Biden administration that would require banks to report more information about customers’ accounts to the IRS.
The proposal would require financial institutions to report to the IRS aggregate inflows and outflows on an annual basis from accounts with more than $600 in annual transactions — so essentially every account.
Even if it’s raised to $10,000 or $20,000, that would still affect most people.
The idea behind the proposal, backed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is that it would help catch more tax cheaters.
That is a good goal, but when you are talking about a couple hundred or a few thousand dollars, that is not something that is targeting the rich. That is something that is targeting everyone and could end up impacting the poor more than the rich.
Maybe someone receiving federal assistance receives some help from a relative or friend to help pay rent or an unexpected expense, then the federal government sees that extra $1,000 and all of a sudden the government red flags that account.
One outcome is that people could end up trying to use cash more. But that shouldn’t have to happen.
Currently, the IRS proposal is out of the trillion dollar spending bill that Congress is debating. It was removed in committee earlier this year. But Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janeville, said he is still concerned it could be put back in at the last minute.
“People sneak stuff in until the final hour,” Steil said Oct. 7 in a phone interview. “I remain concerned.”
Steil wrongly characterized the bill in a Tweet in September saying this proposal would require banks and credit unions to hand over private information about “routine transactions to the IRS.”
Steil was called out by Politifact for using the wrong terminology. But that doesn’t change anything about the concern average people should have about this proposal. Maybe the IRS is just asking for two numbers – now it’s just two numbers. What will it be in a year or two?
The IRS doesn’t need to be bigger than it already is.
This doesn’t belong in a massive spending bill. If this new IRS reporting requirement is such a great idea then it should be debated as a standalone bill, not slipped into a massive spending bill.
It’s supposedly in the bill because the new IRS reporting is supposed to catch so many tax cheats that it brings in loads of revenue. But nothing is that simple and if the federal government has reason to believe that someone is cheating the system there are ways to check those accounts.
This bill is an invasion of privacy and is not the answer to pay for Congress’ massive spending bill.
The proposal is not currently in Congress’ massive spending bill. But Steil is right that too often things get snuck in at the last minute.