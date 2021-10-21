Journal Times editorial: Biden administration's IRS proposal is intrusive

Earlier this month, Community State Bank sent out a warning to customers about a new proposal from the Biden administration that would require banks to report more information about customers’ accounts to the IRS.

The proposal would require financial institutions to report to the IRS aggregate inflows and outflows on an annual basis from accounts with more than $600 in annual transactions — so essentially every account.

Even if it’s raised to $10,000 or $20,000, that would still affect most people.

The idea behind the proposal, backed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is that it would help catch more tax cheaters.

That is a good goal, but when you are talking about a couple hundred or a few thousand dollars, that is not something that is targeting the rich. That is something that is targeting everyone and could end up impacting the poor more than the rich.

Maybe someone receiving federal assistance receives some help from a relative or friend to help pay rent or an unexpected expense, then the federal government sees that extra $1,000 and all of a sudden the government red flags that account.

One outcome is that people could end up trying to use cash more. But that shouldn’t have to happen.

