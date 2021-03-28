Journal Times editorial: Biden administration must deal with our southern border

Seeing what is going on at the American-Mexican border is disconcerting with people continuing to flock there trying to find hope for a better future and thousands of kids kept in close quarters that we would never dream of putting our own children in.

It’s sad. It’s a mess and it’s a crisis. The fact that it’s a crisis shouldn’t be up for debate. And it needs to be addressed now.

This is not a new problem. It was here when Donald Trump was in office and when Barack Obama was in office and it precedes him as well.

The situation that some of these people are escaping, like drug cartels and gangs, is horrible. But there needs to be an orderly immigration system. Crowding at the border, setting up camp and sending kids on to pass through the border alone is not the answer.

The president needs to get the word out that he is not going to allow people to just walk into the United States. Don’t come to the border. Don’t try to cross.

When President Joe Biden was sworn into office, many people thought he would let more people walk in and they began the journey to the border to escape to a new life.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}