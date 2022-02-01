Journal Times editorial: Betty White Challenge shows the power of inspiration

Never underestimate the power of a single person to inspire us.

When Betty White died on Dec. 31, less than three weeks away from her 100th birthday, her love of animals inspired animal lovers across the nation to dig into their pockets, purses and backpacks. They donated historic sums of money to organizations that rescue, protect and defend animals, as well as spreading the message of pet adoption.

Betty White had an extremely long show business career and was showered with awards from her peers and public alike. A winner of eight Emmy Awards (Primetime, Daytime and Regional), three Screen Actors Guild Awards, four TV Land Awards, she was recognized in 1995 with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If she had never publicly expressed her desire to protect animals and to become a champion for pet adoption, she would have had still been loved by her fans.

Being a vocal and proudly prominent advocate for pets, forever earned her a special kind of status.

It was supposedly a single Facebook post that said “everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name.” The end result, an outpouring of money to these groups, is not the least bit surprising. For many of us, our pets are beloved family members. They never start an argument at Thanksgiving dinner, they never ask to borrow money, and almost without fail they are overjoyed to see us come home. We love our furry friends.

The world often seems divided into two groups: those who love animals and those who have no use for them, or abuse them. Even in the Bible, the latter people are called “wicked” and “cruel.” (Genesis 24:19).

There will always be people who howl over requests to donate to animal welfare groups when so many “human needs” in the community go unaddressed. To argue with that line of thought is, of course, futile. Thankfully, there are enough of us who think you can see the need to be kind and helpful to animals, as well ease the suffering of people.

The Betty White Challenge showed how many of us there truly are who want to help animals.

“We were absolutely blown away by the support for the Betty White Challenge,” said Angela Speed, vice president of communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society, which has a shelter and adoption facility in Mount Pleasant.

“More than 1,600 donors contributed $60,000 to the Wisconsin Humane Society in honor of Betty White’s birthday,” Speed said. “There are so many awesome animal welfare organizations that received donations in honor of Betty’s amazing philanthropy for animals, and we couldn’t be more grateful to be among them.

“Many of the 1,600 donors were people making a gift for the first time to WHS, and others signed up to become automatic monthly donors, which means that it isn’t a one-day, single impact — it’ll help animals for years to come. It’s possible that this could become an annual grassroots campaign, too, which would be amazing.

“Donations to nonprofits often lag in January, and a boost like this can be incredibly helpful in the dead of winter. Huge thanks to everyone who made a contribution or simply shared the challenge on social media – it will make a huge impact for homeless and injured animals in the communities we serve.”

In Kenosha, community members took up that challenge, to the tune of about $14,000 donated to the Safe Harbor Humane Society animal shelter.

“We have been slowly receiving donations since her passing, but the big push for donations was on (Jan. 17), with a total of over $14,000 donated,” Safe Harbor officials said. “We had so many people show up for her, it was so heartwarming!”

Safe Harbor reported that White’s fans even sent in “some 100th Birthday cards, with some incredibly touching messages. Talk about a legacy left behind, right?”

White — a huge supporter of the Los Angeles Zoo, American Humane Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Endangered Wolf Center and other animal protection groups — would no doubt be thrilled by this outpouring of support.

To donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society, go online to: bit.ly/WisconsinAnimalDonate or call 414-264-6257.

