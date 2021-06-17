Journal Times editorial: Better not whiff on COVID vaccine

Golf is all about judgment — assessing risk and reward.
Hit the shot over the pond or lay up left and try to hit close from there? Try to hit a low shot under the trees to reach the green or punch out to the fairway and go from there?
Pro golfer Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 3-ranked player, narrowly whiffed on a shot and it likely cost him $1.67 million. It wasn’t even on the course.
Rahm had started the vaccine protocol and had both COVID-19 shots, but had not completed the 14-day period after his second shot, he said Tuesday at a news conference. The PGA tests all golfers if they have not completed the vaccine protocol and Rahm tested positive on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Rahm had a hole-in-one on the Muirfield course that Saturday and was leading the tournament by six strokes when he got the news he had tested positive for COVID as he stepped off the 18th hole. He doubled over when he got the news he had been ousted from the tournament.
No Sunday play; no $1.67 million purse.
He spent Sunday in quarantine in Scottsdale, Arizona, instead of on the golf course.
He said in a tweet shortly after his forced withdrawal: “I’m very disappointed in having to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament. This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people. I’m very thankful that my family and I are all OK. I will take the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy, and I look forward to returning to the golf course as soon as possible.”
Rahm instantly became the poster boy for COVID vaccinations on social media, probably unfairly. He was asymptomatic despite the positive test, has since had two negative tests and is back in the field for the U.S. Open today at Torrey Pines, where he is one of the favorites.
At a news conference Tuesday, Rahm said: “Truth is, I was vaccinated. I just wasn’t out of that 14-day period. I had started the process, and unfortunately that’s how the timing ended up being. Looking back on it, yeah, I guess I wish I would have done it (vaccination) earlier, but thinking on scheduling purposes and having the PGA and defending the Memorial, to be honest it wasn’t in my mind.”
We wish him luck in the U.S. Open and hope he makes better risk/reward assessments. That goes for you, too. You may not have $1.67 million on the line, but even as the number of COVID cases drop and vaccinations rise, you still have some risks.
When you make your shot selection, we hope it’s a syringe.