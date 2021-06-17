Journal Times editorial: Better not whiff on COVID vaccine

Golf is all about judgment — assessing risk and reward.

Hit the shot over the pond or lay up left and try to hit close from there? Try to hit a low shot under the trees to reach the green or punch out to the fairway and go from there?

Pro golfer Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 3-ranked player, narrowly whiffed on a shot and it likely cost him $1.67 million. It wasn’t even on the course.

Rahm had started the vaccine protocol and had both COVID-19 shots, but had not completed the 14-day period after his second shot, he said Tuesday at a news conference. The PGA tests all golfers if they have not completed the vaccine protocol and Rahm tested positive on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Rahm had a hole-in-one on the Muirfield course that Saturday and was leading the tournament by six strokes when he got the news he had tested positive for COVID as he stepped off the 18th hole. He doubled over when he got the news he had been ousted from the tournament.

No Sunday play; no $1.67 million purse.

He spent Sunday in quarantine in Scottsdale, Arizona, instead of on the golf course.