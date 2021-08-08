Journal Times editorial: Batten site gains traction for juvenile facility

Editorially, we supported the county’s initial plan for the Brannum site, and said – contrary to the argument it was bad optics to place it in a predominantly Black neighborhood – the new facility was intended to become a family resource center instead of a detention center and it made sense to make it more accessible to the families of those youths.

But the proposed Batten Airport site has several things working in its favor. It has access to sewer and water services, is accessible by mass transit and would not require as much infrastructure work as the Brannum site. At Wednesday’s hearing, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said one of the “biggest issues (with the Brannum site) is the environmental cleanup that needs to happen there. It’s about a $5 million environmental cleanup. We want to try to use our allotment of funds into the building, not infrastructure, not cost of the land and not environmental cleanup.” Other county officials said the Brannum site is based on ground-up building rubble and would not support two-story or in some areas even single story construction as envisioned for the center.