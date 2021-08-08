Journal Times editorial: Batten site gains traction for juvenile facility

The running struggle to find a site for a new $43 million Youth Development and Care Center in Racine County added another chapter this week when about 150 Caledonia residents turned out for a public hearing to question putting the facility at a site on the northeast edge of Batten International Airport along 3 Mile Road.
That was an echo of the fight last spring over a previous proposal to build it in the city of Racine near the current juvenile detention facility in the Dennis Kornwolf Service Center on the city’s South Side.
Opposition there came from city council members who were piqued that they were kept out of the loop on Racine County’s plans as they quietly negotiated the purchase of the Brannum property in order to keep the purchase price down. Some alderman also questioned the optics of building a new facility in a primarily Black neighborhood and said other communities in the county should share in “burden” of hosting correctional facilities.
Speakers at Wednesday’s Caledonia hearing said they were afraid the proposed center would lower property values in the area or that the facility could be used for more dangerous individuals and put residents at risk.
Village President Jim Dobbs countered those fears saying there had been no issues with escaped youths at the Kornwolf facility and that he didn’t think it would hurt property values in Caledonia.
Editorially, we supported the county’s initial plan for the Brannum site, and said – contrary to the argument it was bad optics to place it in a predominantly Black neighborhood – the new facility was intended to become a family resource center instead of a detention center and it made sense to make it more accessible to the families of those youths.
But the proposed Batten Airport site has several things working in its favor. It has access to sewer and water services, is accessible by mass transit and would not require as much infrastructure work as the Brannum site. At Wednesday’s hearing, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said one of the “biggest issues (with the Brannum site) is the environmental cleanup that needs to happen there. It’s about a $5 million environmental cleanup. We want to try to use our allotment of funds into the building, not infrastructure, not cost of the land and not environmental cleanup.” Other county officials said the Brannum site is based on ground-up building rubble and would not support two-story or in some areas even single story construction as envisioned for the center.
While some residents are opposed to locating the center in Caledonia, the fact is, that the Batten site would have the airport as its largest neighbor and it would be distanced from residences in the area by a pond and a tree line and buffered on the east side by a railroad track, bike trail and a commercial corridor on Douglas Avenue.
Dobbs said “no one will really see” the center at the Batten site. Those residents should be mindful, too, that the current owner of the site, Payne and Dolan, is in the quarrying business.
The fact is, too, that the vast majority of the funding for the $43 million center would come from the state—$40 million – and it is slated to have a maximum capacity of 48 youths. That’s hardly a Super Max prison.
While there are more hearings and village and county action needed, the information this week appeared to tip the balance toward the Batten Field site.
Construction of the Youth Development and Care Center at either site would serve a real need for Racine County and the neighboring counties that would also use it. It would offer a new approach to rehabilitating at-risk juveniles and hopefully keep them out of the prison pipeline.
That’s something that would serve all our communities – even if it runs afoul of “Not In My Backyard” sentiments or the irritation of Racine City Council members.
Pick a site and build it.