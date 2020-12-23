Journal Times editorial: Baseball makes right at the expense of history

Baseball makes right at the expense of history
Major League Baseball has continued its reckoning with the racist elements of its past with two major announcements last week.
First came the Dec. 14 announcement that The Cleveland Indians, a major league franchise since 1901, will change their name out of deference to the first nation peoples of America. Next came the Dec. 16 announcement that Major League Baseball will elevate the Negro Leagues to major league status and mesh statistics from the Negro Leagues in with those of players from the American and National leagues.
The decision to change the Indians name follows the decision earlier this year by the Washington football team of the NFL to part with the blatantly offensive Redskins moniker. The name Indians on the surface may not, to some, seem to hold the same derogatory connotations. To many, it presents an image of a proud assemblage of tribes that lived and prospered for centuries until subjugated by European colonists and later an aggressively expanding United States.
By the same token, we must acknowledge, there is no professional sports franchise called the Europeans, Africans, Arabs or Asians.
“Our role is to unite the community,” Indians team owner Paul Dolan told MLB.com. “There is a credible number of people in this community who are upset by our name, are hurt by our name, and there is no reason for our franchise to bear a name that is divisive.”
Doman said the most important part of the team name is the word Cleveland and the decision has won widespread support from columnists and pundits, including the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Washington Post and CNN.
The Indians definitely had a problem with their Chief Wahoo logo, a grossly embellished stereotype cartoon caricature whose origins reach back to the 1930s. The team wisely decided to retire Chief Wahoo imagery in 2018.
The lamentable part of this story is that Indians team name has become so engrained into the fabric of America and its sports culture. The team has won 10 Central Division titles, six American League pennants and two World Series championships (in 1920 and 1948). The team has 35 players who were associated with the Indians enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Among those are Bob Feller, Satchel Paige, Lou Boudreau, Larry Doby, Early Wynn, Bob Lemon and Jim Thome. The team has been cemented into pop culture by being the focus of the “Major League” film series.
Of course, similar arguments could be made regarding the Redskins’ heritage.
To many, this gesture is long overdue. On the other hand, could not have steps been taken to continue use of the Indians name along with enhancement of the Indians’ community diversity and inclusion efforts, which already are commendable? Florida State University, which has the Seminoles as its team name, has maintained support of the Seminole Nation through such efforts.
The statistics argument is not as cut and dried. No doubt baseball can’t shrink from its long legacy of official segregation. The actions were an inexcusable injustice to generations of American ballplayers who deserved the right to ply their talents against their Caucasian counterparts, many of whom with Italian, Jewish, Irish and Hispanic heritage.
MLB officials said they considered input from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the Negro League Researchers and Authors Group and others in arriving at their decision. But the decision has also drawn objectors, including Howard Bryant, a senior writer and commentator for ESPN and author of several books on sports, race and baseball.
One of the major concerns of Bryant is the uneven record-keeping for the Negro Leagues.
“The reason why the Negro Leagues are so steeped in legend is because nobody knows what happened because of the record,” Bryant, who is Black, told the PBS NewsHour. “People talk about Josh Gibson maybe having hit 800 home runs in the Negro Leagues. That is part of legend. The official Negro League record book shows that Josh Gibson hit 113 home runs. So, what is fair?”
Bryant also noted the impact the addition will have on players who made it into the official MLB record books during the segregated era. “Are we really going to say now that some of these other great players in the Major Leagues, that they start to fall down further on the record books for themselves because we’re adding games in that never counted for 100 years?” Bryant asks.
Bryant told PBS that the reason Major League baseball made its decision was just an effort “to make themselves feel better. And I think … it’s an approach, an attempt to try and rectify a time period that cannot be rectified.”
We contend that for the past 20 years or so historians and Major League Baseball have already been working to make sure the contributions of the Negro Leagues are not forgotten. They have done that with historical outreach and education efforts, displays, annual commemorative game days and perhaps most notable with the retirement of number 42 for every team in the majors. That number, of course, was worn by Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson, who broke the baseball color barrier in 1947.
One has to wonder if last week’s measures taken, as noble as they are intended, are perhaps a step too far in trying to make amends and an attempt to sweep history under the carpet.