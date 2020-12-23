Journal Times editorial: Baseball makes right at the expense of history

The statistics argument is not as cut and dried. No doubt baseball can’t shrink from its long legacy of official segregation. The actions were an inexcusable injustice to generations of American ballplayers who deserved the right to ply their talents against their Caucasian counterparts, many of whom with Italian, Jewish, Irish and Hispanic heritage.

MLB officials said they considered input from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the Negro League Researchers and Authors Group and others in arriving at their decision. But the decision has also drawn objectors, including Howard Bryant, a senior writer and commentator for ESPN and author of several books on sports, race and baseball.

One of the major concerns of Bryant is the uneven record-keeping for the Negro Leagues.

“The reason why the Negro Leagues are so steeped in legend is because nobody knows what happened because of the record,” Bryant, who is Black, told the PBS NewsHour. “People talk about Josh Gibson maybe having hit 800 home runs in the Negro Leagues. That is part of legend. The official Negro League record book shows that Josh Gibson hit 113 home runs. So, what is fair?”