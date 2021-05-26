Journal Times editorial: BASD board skirted the Open Meetings Law

“Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants,” Louis Brandeis, a future U.S. Supreme Court justice, wrote in 1913.
It’s the principle behind Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law, which states that “All meetings of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”
If more than half of the members of a government body are meeting, that constitutes a quorum, and that meeting must be public.
The Burlington Area School District Board fell short of that standard recently.
On April 12, the president of the BASD board delivered a statement from the board in response to an explosive new report regarding racism in the schools. The report from the state Department of Public Instruction had been released just three days earlier. The school board had not met in the interim to discuss the matter.
Records obtained by The Journal Times show that board members and School Superintendent Stephen Plank engaged in private emails and conversations — a practice that puts public officials at risk of violating the Open Meetings Law.
In one email, school board member Barry Schmaling sought a private meeting with administrators to discuss the racism report, and then suggested that the administration could “repeat this” with other board members as an alternative to a public meeting.
Assistant School Superintendent Connie Zinnen responded to Schmaling with another email: “What helps me is knowing that we have the support of our board.”
In another email, School Board President Rosanne Hahn reported to Plank that she had discussed the racism report with colleagues Susan Kessler and Diane Wood. At the time, the three board members together constituted a quorum of four board committees.
Experts on the state Open Meetings Law said public officials can run afoul of the law by engaging with one another privately in a way that creates agreement on a public issue while preventing the public from observing the discussion.
In the case of the Burlington school district, state Assistant Attorney General Paul Ferguson said one-on-one discussion between a superintendent and individual board members could constitute an improper “walking quorum” if the intent is to reach consensus away from public scrutiny. A walking quorum is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as “a series of gatherings among separate groups of members of a governmental body, each less than quorum size, who agree, tacitly or explicitly, to act uniformly in sufficient number to reach a quorum.”
Ferguson noted that the consensus does not have to come via formal vote. If the superintendent merely gathers enough information to know where most board members stand, it could be a violation of the law, Ferguson said.
“It can be implicit,” he said. “It can be a wink-wink.”
Christa Westerberg, vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said the Open Meetings Law is designed so that members of the public can hear elected officials debate and understand why their representatives are voting a certain way. Without public meetings, she added, “how is the public going to know the basis for the board’s decision-making?”
The law applies to Burlington’s seven-member school board as well as each three-person committee.
On April 12, Plank emailed board members copies of the full racism report, and he asked them to speak up with any questions. A few hours later, he emailed Hahn the board statements that she would read at that night’s board meeting on both the racism report and the face mask issue. Neither item was on the published meeting agenda, but Plank told Hahn they were “two items folks will be clamoring for this evening.”
The following day, Schmaling emailed the superintendent to say that he still had questions about the racism report. He wrote: “As people and the press start asking questions, I want to have a clear understanding our position (sic).”
After Plank agreed to meet with Schmaling — with Zinnen joining them — Schmaling asked whether the board could legally justify an executive session on the issue.
“Is this considered a legal matter the board could gather to discuss in closed session to save the two of you from having to repeat this with other members?” he wrote.
Plank emailed board members again the next day, this time thanking them for showing dedication in examining the state’s findings on racism. The superintendent shared another related link from the federal government “so that you’re all on the same page.”
We believe the members of the BASD Board acted with good intentions, that they had a desire to act decisively to deal with the issue of racism in the district.
But their collective actions must take place in the public eye.
Government business — the people’s business — must be conducted where the people can see it being conducted.