Journal Times editorial: BASD board skirted the Open Meetings Law

“Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants,” Louis Brandeis, a future U.S. Supreme Court justice, wrote in 1913.

It’s the principle behind Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law, which states that “All meetings of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”

If more than half of the members of a government body are meeting, that constitutes a quorum, and that meeting must be public.

The Burlington Area School District Board fell short of that standard recently.

On April 12, the president of the BASD board delivered a statement from the board in response to an explosive new report regarding racism in the schools. The report from the state Department of Public Instruction had been released just three days earlier. The school board had not met in the interim to discuss the matter.

Records obtained by The Journal Times show that board members and School Superintendent Stephen Plank engaged in private emails and conversations — a practice that puts public officials at risk of violating the Open Meetings Law.