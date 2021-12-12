Journal Times editorial: Ban open carry at demonstrations

As we get close to the end of 2021, Wisconsin is glad to put some of the mayhem of the past two years in the history books.

The Kenosha riots are fading into the past and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has thankfully concluded.

But before we close those books, we might want to look ahead and see how we can change things to prevent or at least diminish the chances of a repeat of the circumstances that fueled the fires that burned a good portion of the city and led to two deaths.

Yes, there are many aspects to this ongoing debate — everything from police response as the violence escalated, the presence of self-styled militia on the city streets and the delayed response in calling in the National Guard to quell the disturbance.

Today we’ll focus one just one element of those sad days: Allowing open carry at public demonstrations and protest marches. Anyone who saw the news photos of armed vigilantes parading down the street, ostensibly to protect businesses — even though their “help” had been rejected by Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth — knew we were headed toward a train wreck.

The presence of long guns and openly carried sidearms at demonstrations can only inflame tensions and lead to violence. That’s a lesson we can take from Kenosha.

At the same time, if we do not want armed citizens at protests then the government needs to protect life and property. When protests turn into riots, looting and burning of buildings the government — law enforcement and the National Guard — must end it quickly and not let it fester. There is a tendency to set a perimeter around an area and just let the mayhem occur. That has to stop.

We would urge the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers to take a page from the state of Washington, which last spring banned the open carry of weapons within 250 feet of permitted public demonstrations and on the grounds of its state capitol.

We would expand such a ban to include impromptu protests as well, and the Washington law does that by allowing local government officials to designate a protest as a permitted event. Washington’s law also has an exemption for property owners or renters even if the demonstration is inside the 250-foot perimeter. The law does not ban lawful concealed carry by permitted individuals.

Washington became the ninth state, along with the District of Columbia, to enact such a ban.

We don’t kid ourselves that given the divisiveness of our country over disputes on everything from social justice issues, school shootings, abortion, gun control, mask mandates and police policies that the coming year won’t bring more protest marches and demonstrations.

That’s protected under our Constitutional rights to free speech and free assembly.

The vast majority of those demonstrations will be peaceful. A study by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund found there were more than 30,000 public demonstrations in the United States in the 18 months between January 2020 and June 2021.

“Of those, at least 560 demonstrations include the presence of an armed individual, other than law enforcement. While armed demonstrations represent a small proportion of the total number of events, the subset is significantly more likely to involve violence or destructive behavior,” the study said.

“Roughly one out of every six demonstrations where firearms were present included reports of violent or destructive activity. For demonstrations where no firearms were identified that figure is one out of 37. While armed demonstrations account for less than 2% of the total number of demonstrations in the United State, they account for 10% of all violent or destructive demonstrations,” the study said. “Armed demonstrations turn violent or destructive about 16% of the time, compared to 3% if the time for unarmed demonstrations.”

That data bolsters our call for a ban on open carry at protests, marches and peaceful demonstrations. It’s even more timely in this era where we have seen standoffs and conflicts between protesters and counter-protesters.

We don’t need a déjà vu of the killings in Kenosha. Protests and marches will surely come our way again, but they can be made safer and less incendiary by banning the open carry of weapons.

