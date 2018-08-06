Social-media websites such as Facebook and Twitter have been around long enough that we’ve reached the point where those who were teenagers when they first became registered users are now young adults.
Some of those young adults are famous for being professional baseball players.
Some of that last group of young adults posted some things on social media years ago that they now regret.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader sent out some racist and homophobic tweets when he was a teenager, as did Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. Hader’s tweets were recirculated during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in which he was a pitcher; Newcomb’s came to light later in July after he came within one strike of a no-hitter.
All three issued statements, either personally or through their respective teams, to apologize, express regret and declare that they’ve changed and matured since high school.
The tweets were offensive and unacceptable.
That being said, it’s important to add some context to our condemnation of the players’ statements.
Major League Baseball players in their 20s have literally grown up with social media. Hader, for example, is 24, meaning he was born in 1994, meaning he was 14 in 2008, roughly the time that Facebook began to expand well beyond college campuses and began its ascent to having 1.8 billion users worldwide. Twitter launched in 2006 and had 100 million users by 2012 (it had 335 million users in July 2018).
Hader, Newcomb and Turner used Twitter like the teenagers they were. That’s not to excuse the offensive things they tweeted, but it does provide an explanation: Teenagers are figuring out their place in the world, and sometimes that means they say or do – or post on social media – things they regret later.
Tellingly, in the case of Hader, he had the support of his teammates, and specifically his teammates of color, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“He’s young; we all say some crazy stuff when we’re young,” said Lorenzo Cain, who is a black man, the team’s starting centerfielder and a fellow member of the National League All-Star team. “At the end of the day, we’ve all said crazy stuff growing up, even when we’re 17, 18 years old. If we could follow each other around with a recorder all day, I’m sure we’ve all said some dumb stuff.”
Another African American teammate, All-Star reliever Jeremy Jeffress, told Yahoo Sports: “He made a mistake when he was younger. Sometimes you’ve got to live with your past. That’s not him … he’s a great guy.”
Another Brewers All-Star, infielder Jesus Aguilar, a native of Venezuela, tweeted his support for Hader on July 11, saying he “obviously” is not a racist. “He made a mistake 7 years ago. He admitted, he apologized and most important: He learned from it.”
In a clubhouse interview after the All-Star Game, Hader said: “I was young, immature and stupid. There’s no excuses for what was said. It was something that happened when I was 17 years old, and as a child I was immature and obviously did some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today.”
Hader, Turner and Newcomb are obligated to answer for the offensive comments they posted when they were teenagers, in part because those comments were still accessible after they became famous.
If Turner and Newcomb demonstrate the same strength of character that Hader has shown in repudiating the offensive remarks of their youth, demonstrate that they are not the immature young men on display in those tweets, they can serve as a positive example to young and old alike.
