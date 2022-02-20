Journal Times editorial: Ballot drop boxes kicked to the curb

The court fights and whipsawing rulings over the use of ballot drop boxes are likely coming to an end. Thank goodness.

Tuesday’s spring primary marked the last time we’re likely to see the drop boxes here in the Badger State after the Wisconsin Supreme Court on a 4-3 decision denied a request from the state Elections Commission to extend their use through the April 5 spring election.

A final high court ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

While other contentious fights over election laws and rules remain, the drop box debate stirred confusion among voters and election clerks on what was allowed. Even two years after the controversial 2020 presidential election, fueled by baseless claims by former President Donald Trump who claimed there was election fraud, the issue was not settled.

The latest round of drop-box disputes came after a Waukesha County Circuit judge ruled they were illegal because their use wasn’t directly addressed under state law. That ruling was stayed by the District 4 Court of Appeals which held it was too close to the February primary to change election procedures — and then upheld by the State Supreme Court.

So, Tuesday was likely the last dance for election drop boxes.

The drop boxes were allowed after the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance in early 2020 to election clerks across the state that they had the discretion to use drop boxes at a time when there still wasn’t a COVID vaccine and many voters were reluctant to stand in line at the polls and many were sheltering at home to avoid contracting the lethal virus.

Up until then, only a handful of drop boxes were used in the state. There were no reported instances of problems when the free-standing, locked mailbox-like drop boxes were set out by election clerks in some 550 spots across the state in the November 2020 elections as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. None.

But here is the truth: We got along without drop boxes before the pandemic and now, as the virus wanes we can get along without them again. Sports stadiums are filling with fans, the University of Wisconsin System is dropping its mask mandates on campus and other pandemic-related precautions are easing.

Some voters like the convenience of drop boxes, but the question is are they any longer necessary to the safe secure conduct of our elections — and the answer to that is “No.” Voters who don’t want to march to the polls on election days can still vote absentee through the mail or vote early.

As long as we’re building a funeral pyre of pandemic at the polls practices, there are a couple more things we’d like to jettison. Madison’s “Democracy in the Park” celebration in which election officials went to city parks and accepted absentee ballots is on that list. Voting is serious business and it doesn’t need a kumbaya festival at a city park. Add to that the self-declared “indefinitely confined’ rubric that allowed state voters to dodge the state requirement of showing identification when voting absentee.

For now, we’ll settle for kicking drop boxes to the curb.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2