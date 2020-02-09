Journal Times editorial: Badger Books should improve speed, accuracy at polling places

Good-bye A-L and M-Z.

We won’t miss you.

When voters go to the polls on Feb. 18 at several voting sites in Racine and Caledonia that may be the most noticeable change they see as the municipalities debut the new electronic poll books — called Badger Books — to check in voters, count absentee ballots and register people to vote.

Voters will still get their voter tickets once they register and be issued a ballot to mark up in the privacy booth and then run it through the tabulation machines as they have in the past. That won’t change. And they will have to scrawl their signature on the electronic Badger Book instead of writing it in pen — a process much like that of most grocery stores, gas stations and other merchants when using a credit card.

But — especially come November when there will be a heavy turnout for the presidential election — voters will no longer have to queue up in two alphabetical lines based on their last name: A to L to the left and M-Z to the right.