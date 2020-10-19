Journal Times editorial: At the Foxconn site, the work continues

“Foxconn has not received any tax credits from the State of Wisconsin despite achieving employment levels above 520 people and investing $750 million in Wisconsin that includes over a half a billion dollars invested in Foxconn’s manufacturing park,” the company said in a statement.

It’s worth noting that Foxconn and the state are in the midst of a negotiation, and public statements are often for public consumption. Posturing, in other words.

Back to our “what difference does it make?” question.

The $3 billion in tax subsidies is not taxpayer cash delivered in an armored car to a Foxconn representative. It’s a break on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s tax bill with the state.

The tax breaks are tied to job-creation and capital-investment benchmarks, meaning that if Foxconn doesn’t hit the job numbers and capital expenditures stipulated in the contract signed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, it doesn’t get the tax break for that year. It pays what it owes at the going rate.

So what difference does it make to the State of Wisconsin if Foxconn’s plans for Mount Pleasant have changed? The state has not had to deliver any tax breaks under the existing deal; wouldn’t a new deal be likely to benefit Foxconn more than state taxpayers?