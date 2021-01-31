Journal Times editorial: Assessing Evers at the midway point

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Evers must have known going into his governorship the formidable obstacles he would face with the Legislature, he certainly could not have foreseen the coming COVID-19 pandemic. That brought forth the political minefield of the mask emergency orders, embraced by many in the state but also loathed by others, and which are playing out at this very moment as the Assembly considers voting down an extension of the order.

The Achilles heel for Evers during the pandemic, though, was the unemployment aid debacle. Due to unanticipated demands on staffing and, according to the governor’s team, outdated equipment and software, some Wisconsinites waited months for assistance checks. The Evers administration seemed to be stumbling about as they tried to right that process, which eventually led to the dismissal of Workforce Development chief Caleb Frostman.