Journal Times editorial: Archaic business tax must be gone for good

The state Legislature passed a bill this session to eliminate the personal property tax affecting businesses and provided funding in the 2021-23 state budget to give municipalities money to make up for it. But with a stroke of his pen on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill that would have eliminated the archaic personal property tax.

The governor said he had concerns that it could provide tax breaks to manufacturers located outside the state who have warehouses here, though Republicans had amended the bill earlier in an effort to address that.

In that case, legislators should move fast to address Evers’ concerns and pass the bill again. The funds are there for municipalities and now is the time to do away with the tax for good.

For those not familiar, the personal property tax is a tax that businesses throughout the state have to pay on things such as equipment and furnishing. Over the years there have been so many exceptions that the number of things taxed has lessened and lessened, and it really ends up hitting Main Street businesses.

The tax was first implemented over 170 years ago as part of the state’s property tax, originally exempted $75 worth of household items and included property such as bonds, jewelry, furniture, cattle and crops.

