Journal Times editorial: Another bad choice for Judge Piontek

Piontek was charged with being party to illegal shining of a deer, and, in addition, party to hunting a deer after shooting hours and unauthorized use of illegal bait. The warden reported there were 21 gallons of deer bait — corn, carrots, apples and other things around the cabin — in excess of the 2 gallon limit of bait that is allowed.

Piontek’s attorney, Patrick Cafferty, said that the illumination device at the cabin was a standard porchlight and that Piontek was charged under a “party to” theory because he is the owner of the property. He predicted the “matter will be resolved quickly and without criminal conviction.”

Perhaps. We’ll be watching closely to see what happens.

Judge Piontek will get his day in court, although this time he will not be presiding over it. What is bothersome about this is that we expect our judges to uphold the law, not to violate it — or even come close.

We expect judges to use good judgment in and out of court.

This was not the only time that Piontek has been accused of flouting game laws. He was also recently cited for a 2018 incident after he brought a deer to a butcher shop that showed evidence of being shot with a gun during archery-only season, according to news reports.