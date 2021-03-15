Journal Times editorial: Angels, Hawks represented Racine with pride at state

For one group of young men from Racine: Ecstasy.
For another group of young men from Racine: Heartbreak.
The boys basketball teams from St. Catherine’s High School and The Prairie School took the floor in pursuit of state championships on March 5. The Angels achieved their goal, and the Hawks got agonizingly close to doing the same.
St. Catherine’s, playing at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, defeated Wrightstown 53-44 in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals on the morning of March 5, then routed Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 that evening to take the title and finish the season 28-1.
It’s the 15th boys basketball state championship in school history, and it also, in veteran sports reporter Peter Jackel’s words, “scratched a nagging itch.” The Angels’ seniors were denied an opportunity as juniors to compete for a state title by the widespread shutdown of activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago this month. It was all the more disappointing because St. Catherine’s was 25-0 when the remainder of the state tournament was cancelled.
But those members of the Class of 2021 can take pride in having gone 53-1 in their last two years of high school, and in capping their senior year by bringing a trophy with a gold ball back to Racine.
Their Prairie counterparts came so close to equaling the Angels’ achievement: Playing at the La Crosse Center, the Hawks defeated Onalaska Luther 61-46 in the morning semifinal, and were tied with Oshkosh Lourdes 41-41 in the final 30 seconds of the Division 4 title game.
With Lourdes holding the ball and running down the clock, Prairie had only to make a defensive stop to send the game to overtime. To those of us watching on TV, it looked like they had done just that; but then Nathan Slagter of Lourdes took a pass in the low post and put up a shot about a millisecond before the red light behind the backboard indicated time had expired.
His shot dropped in, and just like that Prairie’s season was over.
“It was a very silent bus ride home. Those kids were heartbroken,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said later.
Of that, coach, we have no doubt.
We’re also left to wonder how much different the Prairie-Lourdes game would have gone in a normal WIAA state tournament year.
We recognize that the transfer of the tournament away from a single location (Madison) to a pair of locations (La Crosse, Oshkosh) was done as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.
But we also saw some tired legs in the second halves of the various championship games. These young men — and, the preceding weekend, young women — aren’t used to playing two state-tournament elimination games in a single day.
Beyond the physical preparation in a demanding sport such as basketball, there’s the mental preparation:
You’ve won the win-or-go-home game this morning.
Great!
Now, do it all over again this evening.
It was, of course, the same for both teams involved.
But we would urge the WIAA to return to the one-game-a-day format of years past in 2022. Let’s make sure Wisconsin’s best young basketball players have optimal conditions when playing for a state championship.
Well done, Hawks.
Well done, Angels.
Both of your teams represented Racine honorably and with pride on the big stage.