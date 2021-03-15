Journal Times editorial: Angels, Hawks represented Racine with pride at state

For one group of young men from Racine: Ecstasy.

For another group of young men from Racine: Heartbreak.

The boys basketball teams from St. Catherine’s High School and The Prairie School took the floor in pursuit of state championships on March 5. The Angels achieved their goal, and the Hawks got agonizingly close to doing the same.

St. Catherine’s, playing at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, defeated Wrightstown 53-44 in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals on the morning of March 5, then routed Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 that evening to take the title and finish the season 28-1.

It’s the 15th boys basketball state championship in school history, and it also, in veteran sports reporter Peter Jackel’s words, “scratched a nagging itch.” The Angels’ seniors were denied an opportunity as juniors to compete for a state title by the widespread shutdown of activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago this month. It was all the more disappointing because St. Catherine’s was 25-0 when the remainder of the state tournament was cancelled.

But those members of the Class of 2021 can take pride in having gone 53-1 in their last two years of high school, and in capping their senior year by bringing a trophy with a gold ball back to Racine.