Journal Times editorial: 38 and 31 is a good spot for a Culver’s

Racine-area commuters received good news when the proposed Culver’s at the intersection of Highway 38 and 31 got approval for a zoning change to move forward.

The proposal still has to overcome a few other hurdles, but the Caledonia approval was a big one. It was the right decision.

While about 80 people packed Caledonia’s village hall, many in opposition to the plan, the business did end up prevailing, helping Caledonia slowly but surely change its reputation from the Village of No to, hopefully, the Village of Yes — at least sometimes.

Caledonia has developed the reputation locally as the Village of No because of the number of times it has rejected development plans for a Walmart or other businesses. With the closure of the Kmart at 5141 Douglas Ave., area residents needing basic necessities have to travel to get them.