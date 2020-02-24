Journal Times editorial: America's Hmong allies, and deportation orders

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to deport 4,716 Lao and Hmong immigrants who are not U.S. citizens and have standing deportation orders.

The Hmong in America, one-fifth of whom live in Wisconsin, are here because they fled genocide in Laos, or because they fought, alongside Americans, in Vietnam, and faced persecution in Laos after the end of the Vietnam War. Hmong U.S. residents are refugees and allies America took in, or the descendants of those refugees and allies.

According to the 2011-2015 American Community Survey data, more than 6,000 Hmong reside in Dane County and U.S. Census data shows that Wisconsin is home to over 50,000 Hmong. The first wave of refugees in 1976 was comprised of members of General Vang Pao’s Secret Army, the Capital Times reported.

Taking the final step of deportation has not been a priority until now. “We fled persecution, threats, violence and death to be here,” said Minnesota state Rep. Samantha Vang, who chairs that state Legislature’s Minnesota Asian Pacific Caucus. “It’s a betrayal of our duty to refugees.”

According to Pang Her, who runs Kajsiab House, a place where many members of Madison’s Hmong elder community gather, Dane County is home to about 6,000 Hmong elders who fled from genocide in Laos in the 1970s.

