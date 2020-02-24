Journal Times editorial: America's Hmong allies, and deportation orders

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to deport 4,716 Lao and Hmong immigrants who are not U.S. citizens and have standing deportation orders.
The Hmong in America, one-fifth of whom live in Wisconsin, are here because they fled genocide in Laos, or because they fought, alongside Americans, in Vietnam, and faced persecution in Laos after the end of the Vietnam War. Hmong U.S. residents are refugees and allies America took in, or the descendants of those refugees and allies.
According to the 2011-2015 American Community Survey data, more than 6,000 Hmong reside in Dane County and U.S. Census data shows that Wisconsin is home to over 50,000 Hmong. The first wave of refugees in 1976 was comprised of members of General Vang Pao’s Secret Army, the Capital Times reported.
Taking the final step of deportation has not been a priority until now. “We fled persecution, threats, violence and death to be here,” said Minnesota state Rep. Samantha Vang, who chairs that state Legislature’s Minnesota Asian Pacific Caucus. “It’s a betrayal of our duty to refugees.”
According to Pang Her, who runs Kajsiab House, a place where many members of Madison’s Hmong elder community gather, Dane County is home to about 6,000 Hmong elders who fled from genocide in Laos in the 1970s.
“The confusing part for our elders, our parents and seniors is the fact that 45, 50 years ago we had this promise and we had this agreement and we fought for the U.S.,” Her said. “Now, 50 years later, we’re going to get deported. So they’re trying to grasp, like, why would that happen? Because we were allies. We were partners with the United States. We lost our country. We had to flee. We survived a genocide because of our role in helping Americans. Did they forget all that?”
A Feb. 3 letter from U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thrust the issue into the spotlight, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. McCollum’s district includes many Hmong Americans, and McCollum criticized the move as one that “will tear families apart while putting (deported) individuals at risk in a country that has never been their home.” Minnesota is home to more than 80,000 Hmong residents.
Questions from a Star-Tribune journalist to the State Department were shuffled off to Homeland Security, then to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Many questions remain unanswered, such as when these deportations would occur, why this step is necessary right now and how those repatriated to Laos would be protected from harm.
Of the 4,716 with standing deportation orders, 4,086 have criminal convictions, ICE officials said. But the agency declined to say how serious these crimes are. According to Minnesota Rep. Vang and other Hmong officials, offenses can include less serious crimes such as marijuana possession. More serious offenses generally happened when the person was young and lived in impoverished, crime-ridden neighborhoods.
Since then, they’ve served their time and matured, Vang said, adding that many are now family breadwinners. Parents and children left behind could have to turn to government programs for support, a potential cost that raises more doubts about the deportation plan. Estimates of Minnesota residents who could be deported range from 476 to 700. Many came to the U.S. when they were very young and would have few family connections in Laos.
When it comes to a matter as serious as deportation, distinctions must be made between violent and nonviolent offenders, between youthful and adult offenders. Especially with regard to those who fought alongside American troops in armed conflict.
We echo the words of the editorial board of the Star-Tribune: “Deportation is an extreme measure. Taking it hastily ignores the Hmong people’s noble history and sends a disturbing message to the world about U.S. loyalty to allies.”