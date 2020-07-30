Journal Times editorial: Allow MLB teams to be creative in letting in fans

At last, there’s baseball. And this week there will be basketball, and soon after that hockey.
The major sports have figured out a way to play through the pandemic, and while there are changes the games are the games that fans want to see.
And we’ll see them on at all hours on our TVs, like March Madness in mid-summer.
Baseball had a great opening weekend but a setback when Miami Marlins players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Some games were canceled, and we’ll see how it goes from here.
As on opening weekend, we’ll hear piped in crowd noise and watch, with a backdrop of empty seats. We’ll even see virtual fans on Fox Sports broadcasts, and cardboard fans.
There will be a playoff feel quickly and, as the games continue, some fans might want to attend a baseball game or two.
And why shouldn’t they be able to, in areas of the country that are not coronavirus hot spots.
Major sports, with massive challenges in just getting playing again, said no fans at the outset. But now that they have it going, it should be reconsidered. At least in baseball, in these big outdoor stadiums that are made for social distancing.
Who would attend? Most fans likely wouldn’t, but some would and you can see that now in NASCAR, pro rodeo, Professional Bull Riders, and sports that have opened to fans.
Baseball fans in South Korea have returned to the stadiums, and locally in Kenosha the Kingfish invite in fans, as do minor league teams around the country.
It can work, with reduced numbers of social-distanced fans, and safety precautions in the stadiums.
It certainly would be better than the Wrigley Rooftops in Chicago, where groups of fans watched the Brewers and Cubs last weekend in a small space together. Who would benefit? Some people without jobs, who could be brought back to work the games. The Milwaukee Association of Commerce said the lack of games impacts more than 1,800 full-time jobs.
“It’s impacting bars, restaurants, hospitality industries, taxis, all sorts of transportation. Those jobs are all impacted by the loss of fans here for 80-plus dates,” said Tim Sheehy, president of the Milwaukee Association of Commerce.
The Brewers, Cubs and other teams could bring fans back, as long as coronavirus cases are not spiking.
And we hope they do, if the season is able to continue. After all, we soon will be tired of looking at empty seats and hearing piped in cheers and boos.
