Journal Times editorial: Allow MLB teams to be creative in letting in fans

At last, there’s baseball. And this week there will be basketball, and soon after that hockey.

The major sports have figured out a way to play through the pandemic, and while there are changes the games are the games that fans want to see.

And we’ll see them on at all hours on our TVs, like March Madness in mid-summer.

Baseball had a great opening weekend but a setback when Miami Marlins players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Some games were canceled, and we’ll see how it goes from here.

As on opening weekend, we’ll hear piped in crowd noise and watch, with a backdrop of empty seats. We’ll even see virtual fans on Fox Sports broadcasts, and cardboard fans.

There will be a playoff feel quickly and, as the games continue, some fans might want to attend a baseball game or two.

And why shouldn’t they be able to, in areas of the country that are not coronavirus hot spots.

Major sports, with massive challenges in just getting playing again, said no fans at the outset. But now that they have it going, it should be reconsidered. At least in baseball, in these big outdoor stadiums that are made for social distancing.