Journal Times editorial: All business are 'essential;' can they now reopen safely?

Infection rate

Population density

Transmission risk of specific business

Local hospital capacity

Then based on its score, each business would have to implement certain safety measures before reopening. These safety measure include things like social distancing, enhanced disinfection, limiting use of common areas like break rooms, use of personal protective equipment for workers and reducing operational capacity.

At what point will people be allowed to go bowling at a bowling alley? Instead of saying they cannot, you could limit the number of lanes and group sizes and disinfect all balls between use. And movie theaters could reduce seating capacity and require spacing.

And at what point will a haircut or hair color retouch become “essential?” For salons there were concerns that many clients weren’t taking the order seriously and there were reports of clients coming in and telling their hair dressers that a family member was exposed and yet they still came in. There could be a waiver all clients have to sign, swearing to their knowledge no member of their household is sick and that they haven’t had any symptoms.

Those are just a few examples and health experts and business groups could work together to figure out what is safest for those industries.