Journal Times editorial: Alert to parents on RUSD lunch issues would have helped

Throughout the country, in almost every industry businesses have been experiencing supply chain issues with problems getting the goods they need.

We see this a lot with the food industry at grocery stores and local restaurants.

Earlier this month, Racine Unified School District was hit hard with this when several schools were forced to serve the bare minimum to students.

At Wadewitz Elementary, one mom said her children were served just carrots, apple slices and three slices of cheese for lunch.

“My kids came home starving,” she said. “I thought surely they were served more but just decided not to eat what was offered. I was wrong.”

At Gifford Elementary, the same issues were reported. A video was posted on social media of a “hot lunch” at Gifford School that included what appeared to be a slice of American cheese, a bag of Goldfish pretzels, raw carrots and a small bag of apple slices.

After the sub-par lunches, Racine Unified apologized to families for having “missed the mark.”

In an apologetic post on social media Friday, RUSD said: “Supply chain issues have been a huge challenge for school lunches here in RUSD and across the country. But we have clearly missed the mark with the lunch served this Wednesday. We are working to correct it going forward.”

RUSD was right to take ownership for the issue and hopefully this issue can be resolved.

But what would have been even better is if the district had been proactive and let families know about the issue at least the day before so that families could opt to pack cold lunches for their children if they were able.

By having more kids bring their own lunches, there could have been more for others. While no one is happy about supply chain issues, it’s something we all understand is a fact of life now and many families would have packed a lunch.

It’s better to be proactive then reactive.

