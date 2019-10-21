Enough is enough. You can hardly answer your phone anymore, even if the number is local, without this happening: A number comes up, and if you don’t recognize it, it seems that a majority of the time it’s a telemarketer trying to sell you something or, more likely, trying to get you to donate to a cause.
Now, even if you do recognize the number, it may not be the person you think it is.
That is what recently happened to state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, whose district includes part of Racine County.
“My wife was baffled when she looked at the caller ID and saw our name and phone number,” Wirch said.
His wife was a victim of “spoofing.”
As part of this scam, the callers make the caller ID look like it is from a local number, a government agency, a utility company or even law enforcement.
“It seems like every day we hear about another person being taken by a phone scam. These scams are always in the news, with people losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This new element, spoofing, is another tool in fraudsters’ toolbox,” Wirch said.
To stop this from happening, Wirch has co-sponsored a bill to make spoofing illegal.
This is a common-sense bill that should have support from both Republicans and Democrats alike.
People work too hard for their money, they shouldn’t be cheated out of it by a fraudulent caller pretending to be someone they are not by calling from a spoofed number.
According to news reports, the number of robocalls increased from 29 billion in 2016 to more than 48 billion in 2018. An estimated one in 10 adults has been defrauded by a scam that started with a robocall, resulting in a total loss of $429 million to American consumers, according to the Washington Post.
The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection said robocalls were the top consumer complaint in the Badger State last year.
While Congress has been working to address the issue at the national level, it would be good to take it on in Wisconsin as well.
Spoofing is no joke. It needs to be stopped.
