Journal Times editorial: Aaron Rodgers needs to be better off the field

These past 11 days, across Wisconsin one of the biggest topics of discussion has been Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately it hasn’t been about his quarterback rating or his game.

It’s mostly about words he said in late August when he was asked during a news conference about his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He was asked directly: “Are you vaccinated?”

He answered just as directly: “Yeah. I’ve been immunized.”

He even went on to say: “There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Now, three months later, after he was diagnosed with COVID, fans learned that he supposedly didn’t mean he had received the vaccine when he looked reporters in the eyes and said, “I’ve been immunized.”

He claims that is just how people took it. The reporters didn’t ask any follow-up questions.

That is about as bad as when former President Bill Clinton said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” We all know how that ended up going for him.

Following news that Rodgers is not vaccinated against COVID, he explained his decision during a Nov. 5 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He didn’t apologize for misleading fans or act remorseful.

The cocky Rodgers we are all are now used to seeing instead justified his misleading statement and, in a way, made light of it, saying: “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there on myself right now.”

He said that when he made that statement about his vaccination status, there was a “witch hunt” going on regarding who was or wasn’t vaccinated.

He said that he has an allergy to ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, so those two were off the table for him. He said he had concerns about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because of adverse effects some of the people he knew had experienced. He was also concerned about fertility.

The issue is not whether he was vaccinated. It’s about how he misled his fans.

Those after-the-fact explanations make sense. He should have tried being more honest, more up front, and explained that at the time.

Going forward, Rodgers should watch himself. He already got on fans’ bad sides when he sat out of off-season team training and only returned to the team at the last possible moment.

Many have turned a blind eye to Rodgers’ behavior off the field because he is so good on the field. But that doesn’t mean it’s right. Rodgers’ behavior off the field needs to improve.

