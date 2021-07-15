Journal Times editorial: A worthwhile effort goes to waste

They also allege that Selah already knew that their request for a $1.7 million dollar grant had been denied in the fall of 2019 and never let local supporters know that – even as they made the December announcement that the house was open for business.

So, instead of opening the Pleasant Prairie Selah Freedom House which was intended to combat human trafficking in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, the Florida-based program pulled back, put the local house on the market and also pulled out of its Chicago house and sent some of the residents there to its Florida facilities. Over the course of several months, local backers tried in vain to contact the Selah organization in Florida to try to find out what was going on.

The small army of local volunteers and organizations had checked all the boxes to make Selah House become a reality, but their efforts were not rewarded.

Perhaps Rep. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District and has sponsored legislation to curb human trafficking, can use some of his political clout to turn this around. Steil has said, “Human trafficking on a global scale is a $150 billion operation. We need to put a dent in that, we need to end that.”