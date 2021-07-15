Journal Times editorial: A worthwhile effort goes to waste

It’s a shame when a worthwhile effort to combat human trafficking flounders and slips away.
And it’s a damn shame when that effort failed despite community buy-in and a massive outpouring of volunteer efforts to rehab an old schoolhouse to turn it into a safe refuge to help women escape the snare of human trafficking.
We’re talking about the Selah Freedom House in Pleasant Prairie that was supposedly ready to open its doors and ready to house 20 young women in December 2019, in the old schoolhouse that once housed Genesis House, a faith-based home for pregnant young women.
But that opening never really happened and last month the Florida-based Selah Freedom organization put the house up for sale for $1 million without, apparently ever hosting one trafficking victim.
That had to be a stunning disappointment for the local volunteers who did some heavy lifting to bring the anti-trafficking refuge to the doorstep of becoming a reality. First they paid off the mortgage of Genesis House, then they pitched in with volunteer labor and lined up donations and services from a boat-load of Kenosha area contractors.
That list of civic-minded firms included Kitchen Cubes; Against the Grain, a local reclaimed wood company; subcontractors Raasch Construction, Valiant Electric and Lee Plumbing who donated labor and offered supplies at a discount rate. It included Kohler plumbing products donations and support from K.C. Masonry, Carpetland USA, Grand Appliance, Mattress Firm, RB Floor Sanding, RE/MAX Newport realty and Bill Hull Landscaping.
Volunteers went through training to work with future residents and others “adopted rooms” to furnish and decorate them to get ready for the young women they hoped would be coming there to heal.
But the opening never came. Perhaps some of it was due to timing – the Selah Freedom House was ready just as the lost year of COVID-19 hit at the outset of 2020.
And, of course, there has been some finger-pointing.
Selah House spokesperson Elizabeth Fisher Good said the project became more complicated than Selah leadership had hoped and that renovations mandated by the village of Pleasant Prairie ended up costing the organization more than $550,000. She said there was no support from the state of Wisconsin and that Selah was denied its application for a $1.7 million grant through the Victim of Crime Act program, a federal pass-through grant program administered by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Fisher Good said state leaders were “apathetic” and “woefully behind” in addressing sex trafficking issues. In Florida, she said, Selah House programs receive $3 million in funding from the state.
She said the largest local donation in Wisconsin was $25,000 and almost $300,000 came from Florida donors. “It’s been carried by Florida,” she said.
Local supporters of Selah Freedom House dispute those claims. They say the village of Pleasant Prairie required rehabbing the kitchen and adding a firewall, but much of that work and the supplies came from local donors. They also dispute Fisher Good’s claim that the largest local donation was $25,000.
They also allege that Selah already knew that their request for a $1.7 million dollar grant had been denied in the fall of 2019 and never let local supporters know that – even as they made the December announcement that the house was open for business.
So, instead of opening the Pleasant Prairie Selah Freedom House which was intended to combat human trafficking in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, the Florida-based program pulled back, put the local house on the market and also pulled out of its Chicago house and sent some of the residents there to its Florida facilities. Over the course of several months, local backers tried in vain to contact the Selah organization in Florida to try to find out what was going on.
The small army of local volunteers and organizations had checked all the boxes to make Selah House become a reality, but their efforts were not rewarded.
Perhaps Rep. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District and has sponsored legislation to curb human trafficking, can use some of his political clout to turn this around. Steil has said, “Human trafficking on a global scale is a $150 billion operation. We need to put a dent in that, we need to end that.”
Or perhaps, the Selah Freedom House organization in Florida could see its way clear to transfer ownership of the now mortgage-free schoolhouse to the Kenosha area supporters for use as a support house for trafficking victims or a group home serving other needs if they can come up with program support.