Opportunity is knocking along Racine’s lakefront once again and this time we hope the plans and dreams become fully realized.
Yes, we’re talking about the old Walker Manufacturing site just north of the Root River, a scenic and underutilized piece of city property that has lain dormant for the past decade after ambitious plans for Pointe Blue, a marina, 400-plus condominiums, a restaurant, shops and offices fell apart — a victim of a wilting housing market, the Great Recession and a dried up financing plan.
Last week, Mayor Cory Mason and Royal Capital Group of Milwaukee sketched out a new mixed-used development plan for the city’s 9.5-acre parcel that fronts on Lake Michigan that would give Royal Capital exclusive rights to the land.
As outlined, the plans wouldn’t be as ambitious as the Point Blue project, which would have been double that acreage and would have included some of the adjacent Pugh Marina land that fronts on the river and the lake was well.
That may be half a loaf, but then, again, maybe the other half could be brought in later. We can only hope.
Right now, the heavy lifting will begin as the City of Racine and Royal Capital begin negotiating the use, design and public benefit of the project, which has been dubbed “Harborside.”
No dollar figure on the lakefront project was released by the city and the proposed developer and there were no blueprints in hand at the announcement ceremony or specifics on what uses the project would include.
The good news is that Royal Capital comes in with a sterling reputation. It has partnered with the City of Milwaukee in the massive $1 billion development of the Milwaukee entertainment district, which is now under construction along Juneau Avenue that has as its centerpiece the just-completed Fiserv Forum, a spectacular arena that has opened to rave reviews. Royal Capital is building luxury lofts, a rooftop lounge overlooking the city and the Forum, a fitness center, a first-floor “flex lounge” to accommodate large crowds and a skywalk linking directly to the Forum.
Royal Capital President Kevin Newell, in announcing the Racine plans, said, “Our firm is excited about the opportunity to transform this underutilized lakefront property into a development that further adds to Racine’s vibrancy in line with the future of smart cities. Furthermore, we are committed to working with the community, business community, and city leadership to ensure that this site becomes a catalyst for what’s to come in the City of Racine.”
That’s an exciting vision — one which we share — and we’ll await the details of the planned development and the city-developer negotiations with great anticipation. It’s good to hear the knock at the door, now we need to get the details right.
