Journal Times editorial: A virtual snow job in Madison

So, because the children in day-care programs or special education who actually go to school buildings couldn’t attend because of the storm — all the at-home virtual students got the day off, too?

Lemonds’ remarks flew in the face of his comments nine days earlier when the district maintained classes in another snowstorm. He said then, “MMSD is already an all virtual instructional model and today’s weather event had very minimal impact on our students and staff, and we did not see the need to disrupt the continuity of learning for our students.”

Even more remarkably, Lemonds cited the Jan. 26 non-closure of remote classes as a factor in the closing decision because it “put MMSD ahead on snow days, and to strike this balance it was decided, with consideration to providing students with the normalcy of a snow day, we would close school for all students today.”

So, that’s like the NBA where a team has a foul to give? And what is “the normalcy of a snow day?” Is that when students cheer at weather bulletins that forecast heavy snow because they’ll be able to stay home — where they have already stayed for months.

One of the very few advantages of remote learning that was imposed on schools by the dangers of the COVID pandemic was that it eliminated the need to close schools during blizzards.