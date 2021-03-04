Journal Times editorial: A reasoned approach to changing Indian nicknames

In a state where Native American culture is deep rooted (count how many communities have Indian names) and 11 federally recognized tribes call Wisconsin home, there has been a push for several years by state officials to get schools to abandon the Indian team names and mascots. In 2010, then-Gov. Jim Doyle signed Act 250, a bill that allowed the state Department of Public Instruction to begin a review process if a complaint was received from a district resident (even if only a single resident) that a school’s nickname, mascot or logo is offensive. According to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, under that law, a hearing (conducted by the DPI) had to be scheduled within 45 days. Unless the state superintendent found the use of the nickname or team name, alone or in conjunction with a logo or mascot, was ambiguous as to whether it was race-based, the district had the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that its mascot or nickname did not promote discrimination, pupil harassment or stereotyping.