Journal Times editorial: A New Year's resolution for sports parents

Need a New Year’s resolution? If you’re one of those over-the-top parents of a youngster playing youth or school sports, we have one for you: Take a deep breath and vow to stop berating the sports officials and referees when you head out to the games this year.

Your abusive behavior toward often-young officials is taking the fun out of the game, embarrassing your youngster and might even be threatening the viability of the sport itself.

But don’t take our word for it; as a self-proclaimed expert on all facets of the competition, you are probably familiar with statistics. So here is a stat for youth sports from last year: According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 80 percent of high school sports officials quit before their third year on the job.

Barry Mano, president of the National Association of Sports Officials, commented on a June baseball game for 7-year-olds in Lakewood, Colo., that devolved into a full-scale brawl among parents after a dispute over a call by a 13-year-old umpire. He told Fox News in September that such incidents are far from isolated.

“Not a week goes by that we don’t field a call in our offices from one of our members, or even a non-member sometimes, having to deal with assaultive behavior,” Mano said.