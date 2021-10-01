Journal Times editorial: A new weapon in fight against COVID-19

There’s a promising new soldier in America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a pill; an antiviral pill.

Three promising antivirals are being tested in clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies with results expected by late fall or winter, according to Carl Diefenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is overseeing the development.

Diefenbach said this week the top contender is a medication from Merck and Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics called molnupiravir that is being tested in Seattle. Pfizer, Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals are also doing clinical trials.

The antivirals work by interfering with COVID-19’s ability to reproduce in human cells. Treatment would involve a short-term regimen of daily pills to fight the virus early after diagnosis, likely a week or two.

According to a news report by Kaiser Health News, “antivirals are already essential treatments for other viral infections, including hepatitis C and HIV. One of the best known is Tamiflu, the widely prescribed pill that can shorten the duration of influenza and reduce the risk of hospitalization if given quickly.”