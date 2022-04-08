Journal Times editorial: A new gem rising on Madison's Capitol Square

The State Capitol in Madison has long been the crown jewel of Wisconsin, drawing thousands of visitors to its ornate halls, soaring rotunda and Senate, Assembly and state Supreme Court rooms.

Soon it will be joined by another gem on Capitol Square, a modern, glassy and classy four-story Wisconsin Historical Society Museum.

Preliminary plans for the structure show a glass-sheathed façade facing Capitol Square at 30 N. Carroll St., next door to the Overture Center, and an award-winning design firm, the SmithGroup has been enlisted to join the design team for the history center.

“This is a pivotal moment in bringing our vision to life and for the future of history,” said Christian Overland, director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Indeed it is.

SmithGroup will partner with Milwaukee-based Continuum Architects and Planners on the design phase this summer. Continuum has won an award for tis design of the Chazen Museum of Art in Madison and SmithGroup has a portfolio of working on some top museums, including the National Museum of African History and Culture in Washington, D.C. and Alumni Park on the UW-Madison campus.

The vision calls for a 100,000-square-foot museum, which will double the current museum’s exhibition space. For the past forty years the museum has been housed in an old, former Wollf Kubly hardware store on the Square which was not adequate for the Historical Society’s large collection of historical assets. That structure will be demolished.

According to news reports, the Wisconsin Historical Society has secure $100 million for the new museum through government funding and private donations. That puts it within shouting distance of the $120 million projected cost to make it reality.

If all goes well, construction of the stylish new home for Wisconsin’s history could begin in early 2024. We look forward to the opening and for the chance for state residents to visit the new museum and enjoy the sweeping views of the Capitol from the museum’s rooftop deck.

We hope it will be the gem that is envisioned. It will be good company for our grand Capitol.

