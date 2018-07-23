Here in Racine County, we have been talking about Foxconn coming for more than a year now. It’s anticipated to bring thousands of much-needed jobs to our area, transform our county into a technology hub and bring with it new housing and new developments.
Elsewhere in the state, many looked on anxiously. There was concern about the tax credits for the project. Granted most of the tax credits are dependent on a certain number of jobs being created, but some of the tax money is already being spent on new roads.
Many people who watched from the other side of the state wondered, “what’s in it for me?”
A year later, we are starting to get those answers.
Over the past month, following President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Pleasant for the ceremonial groundbreaking, Foxconn has announced its plans to open innovation centers in both Green Bay and Eau Claire. Both centers are part of an initiative to spur innovation, attract talent and connect with supply chain partners.
In Eau Claire, Foxconn plans to invest in and create a technology hub in the heart of the Chippewa Valley through the acquisition of a historic office building and creation of innovation and test centers in Downtown Eau Claire. The company plans to close on these properties later this year and open new operations in early 2019.
Foxconn said the new centers, to be named Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley, will create at least 150 high-tech jobs in Eau Claire. Employees will work with companies that will become part of Foxconn’s large supply chain and contribute to the development of the AI (artificial intelligence) 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building across the Badger State. The term 8K refers to super-high-resolution imaging, and 5G refers to the next generation of cell phone technology.
In Green Bay, Foxconn Technology Group has purchased a six-story office building along the Fox River that once housed a Younker’s Department Store. The company plans to open the innovation center by the end of the year and create at least 200 high-tech jobs at the center.
In addition, Foxconn extended its footprint into Downtown Milwaukee when the company announced that the former Northwestern Mutual building at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave. would become the Taiwanese company’s North American headquarters.
Also, this month Aurora Health Care and Foxconn announced a partnership to provide health care to the new employees.
Foxconn in May also announced a $1 million investment in public and private universities and college through a Smart City, Smart Future initiative. The initiative includes a competition, which will offer winners and award recipients prizes, financial awards, and technical support, in addition to a platform to attract investments to support them in bringing their ideas to life.
While Racine County has the most to gain from the Foxconn development, the rest of the state will also feel the benefits. That is clear with the recent announcements in Milwaukee, Eau Claire and Green Bay.
And it’s inevitable there will be more announcements and partnerships to come.
Foxconn and Walker are trying to sell this terrible "deal" to the rest of the state by opening facilities in Green Bay and Eau Claire. They hope to make it more palatable. I predict that charade to be fall by the wayside within 3 years.
Oh please, isn't this just terrible that the Governor is adding jobs and helping to facilitate an intellectual hub here in Wisconsin. Just terrible (tongue in cheek). I bet all of these pertain to you: 1) Flaming liberal 2) Walker hater 3) Trump hater 4) Clinton lover 5) Believe the Milwaukee trolley is a great idea.
