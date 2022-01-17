Journal Times editorial: A job well done: Tommy Thompson concludes another chapter

It may escape our memories, but Tommy Thompson began his political career as obstructionist. Upon graduation from law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he was elected to the State Assembly in 1966. He earned the nickname “Dr. No” for his skill at stalling and blocking legislation with parliamentary wrangling.

But almost everyone evolves. And when Thompson officially leaves his position as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System on March 18, he does so as someone who became more than the sum of his political experience.

In his resignation letter, Thompson wrote: “I love Wisconsin. As you have heard me profess on many occasions, I believe the University of Wisconsin System is among our state’s greatest assets, second only to its people.

“I have worked relentlessly over the past 18 months to lead this organization and put the Wisconsin Idea into action to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites.”

We can debate the effectiveness and successes of his run as Wisconsin’s governor. But the people of our state thought highly of him and elected him to the position four times.

While he remains well-regarded in the state, he had a national presence as well. He served as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary in less challenging times than these. And lest we forget, he championed a new vision for healthcare in his bid for the presidency in 2008. Had he won a term in the White House would we be closer to fixing our broken health system?

Thompson could not have accepted the presidency of the UW system at a more challenging time. Before he could even get his desk chair properly adjusted, he was fighting COVID-19 as it threatened to close every door of the state’s universities. His leadership was on display every day as he battled the virus, as well as many in the Legislature who thought themselves smarter than Thompson.

As he leaves, Thompson states he is satisfied with his accomplishments. He is departing now to allow the board able time and space to find a new leader.

Thompson took the appointment primarily because of a complete failure to find a replacement for the retiring Ray Cross. The process and search left faculty and students watching from the outside. With a replacement expected to be named next month, we hope the search process has been more inclusive this time.

UW-Parkside students, staff and faculty were able to share time with Thompson in perhaps his last visit to our campus as president. He made a visit to campus Oct. 28 to celebrate the news the school had reached a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate. He appeared happy and sported a green Parkside polo as he answered questions and imagined the future for UW-P.

“You have all this beautiful space,” Thompson said. “We have the opportunity to improve it through joint ventures, keep the land and also develop (other ways) so we can get more dollars, more resources, so we can expand this wonderful university to its fullest. That’s my dream.”

Thompson told the gathered students to stay committed to their own dreams. “I would have never run for public office if I would have listened to all the naysayers,” he said. “Every time I was going to run for something, I believed in myself. Don’t let anybody stand in your way.”

Thompson was hired as the UW System president in June 2020 — but it took persistence for him to take the job, as he twice turned it down.

But now, after he served in the position, Thompson told the UW-P crowd he’s thankful he offered his services.

“I’m so happy I did,” he said. “I never expected to be president of the (system). I’m happy that I did, because it’s a great system. We have 167,000 students, we graduate 37,000 students every year, and for the next five years, they stay in Wisconsin, building Wisconsin.”

We appreciate Thompson’s view for the UW-Parkside campus and community. But even more so, we are thankful for his leadership through these trying times and for his service to state and country the past 56 years.

In the meantime, let’s keep Thompson’s contact information close at hand. No matter who is announced as the next president of the UW-System, there are bound to be complaints and, perhaps, even failures. We might need him to step back in. And, he’s not ruling out another run for governor. The 80-year-old Republican told WISN-TV on Jan. 11 that “everything is on the table.”

