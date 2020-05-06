Journal Times editorial: A double-edged sword for health care

Late last month the Mayo Clinic announced that about 30,000 employees at all locations will be impacted by reduced hours and furloughs.

That announcement, however, got much less attention than photo and video coverage of Vice President Mike Pence touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and not wearing a face mask.

We can’t keep going like this, with the health care system struggling and patients across the country not able to get preventive care and elective surgeries.

As restrictions are being eased in many states, hospitals have to be able to move forward by caring for COVID-19 patients certain wings or buildings and restoring non-emergency care In other areas. This should happen almost everywhere now.

Nowhere is this more important than in Wisconsin, where we do not have a surge statewide and COVID-19 care is being handled in each community.

Statewide, 3,814 of the 11,511 hospital beds are empty, according to the Department of Health Services on Monday.

There are 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 78 in the ICU. Wisconsin hospitals have 1,265 ventilators.

These figures are similar to what we reported on Sunday, April 26 in a lead story, and have been holding steady.