Journal Times editorial: A double-edged sword for health care

Layoffs and furloughs at hospitals across the country have not dominated the headlines like images of the health care system overwhelmed fighting COVID-19 in Italy and New York City.
Those images, for weeks, sparked fears of fighting the virus in every community and state.
State and federal officials ordered hospitals and physicians to curtail non-emergency care in March to prepare for a surge in cases and limit patient infections. Elective surgeries and preventive care were largely postponed. And health care workers — nurses, aides and physicians — lost jobs like other Americans.
How deep has the loss been in our health care system?
Stunningly, while fighting this pandemic, health care lost more than any other sector as America’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 4.8% in the first quarter.
As a result of steep revenue losses at hospitals and physician practices, health care saw 42,000 jobs lost in March, the first decline in six years, CNBC reported last week.
“If the government had paid hospitals to do this, it would count toward the GDP,” University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers observed in a tweet, as reported by CNBC.
Wolfers also tweeted what many close observers may have been thinking: “It’s a strange reality that in the midst of a pandemic, we have a health-care led recession.”
Late last month the Mayo Clinic announced that about 30,000 employees at all locations will be impacted by reduced hours and furloughs.
That announcement, however, got much less attention than photo and video coverage of Vice President Mike Pence touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and not wearing a face mask.
We can’t keep going like this, with the health care system struggling and patients across the country not able to get preventive care and elective surgeries.
As restrictions are being eased in many states, hospitals have to be able to move forward by caring for COVID-19 patients certain wings or buildings and restoring non-emergency care In other areas. This should happen almost everywhere now.
Nowhere is this more important than in Wisconsin, where we do not have a surge statewide and COVID-19 care is being handled in each community.
Statewide, 3,814 of the 11,511 hospital beds are empty, according to the Department of Health Services on Monday.
There are 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 78 in the ICU. Wisconsin hospitals have 1,265 ventilators.
These figures are similar to what we reported on Sunday, April 26 in a lead story, and have been holding steady.
Moving forward we have to continue to supply our hospitals with the personal protective gear they need. And we have to keep the state-established COVID-19 isolation centers in Milwaukee and Madison available if there’s a surge.
But hospitals should be able to expand care and serve non-coronavirus patients in a safe and effective way. Many patients depend on this, as does the health-care system.
We can’t afford to lose any more health care professionals.
